Number of Gary residents infected with COVID-19 'continues to rise dramatically'

"Obviously, we all have been focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our community as safe as possible, but, my team and I continue to monitor the situation very closely. We also are making plans to resume work in the city of Gary. We will do so responsibly and in a way that best supports all of our residents," he said. "I continue to ask that you look out for your neighbors. Many of our residents do not have Internet access. If you do, share information with them, but do so in a safe way. Also, remember, if we remain calm and patient, we will get through this together."