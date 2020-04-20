You are the owner of this article.
Number of Gary residents infected with COVID-19 'continues to rise dramatically'
Gary City Hall

 John J. Watkins

GARY — The number of residents infected with coronavirus "continues to rise dramatically," with a 26% jump just over the weekend.

A total of 285 Gary residents have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday. That's an increase of 60 cases from Friday, when the city reported 225 cases. 

"I cannot stress enough how important it is to stay home," Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said. "If you do not have to leave your home, please stay home. Please leave for work or for essential business only. Even though the stay at home order has not kept Gary residents from becoming infected, I strongly believe it has kept our new infection rate down and it has saved lives."

Gary is requiring residents to stay at home under the state's stay-at-home order through at least May 1 and has suspended recycling service until further notice.

Indiana will continue coronavirus testing at St. Timothy’s Church at 1600 W. 25th Ave. Seniors, health care workers, first responders and their families can get tested there.

City Health Commissioner Roland Walker encouraged residents to continue to wear masks when out in public, even if they had tested positive and recovered, building up immunity and posing no risk of passing the disease on. Other people won't know that, and they should try to set a good example to help create a new standard, he said.

Prince said the city was making plans to eventually bring employees back to work in phases.

"Obviously, we all have been focused on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic to keep our community as safe as possible, but, my team and I continue to monitor the situation very closely. We also are making plans to resume work in the city of Gary. We will do so responsibly and in a way that best supports all of our residents," he said. "I continue to ask that you look out for your neighbors. Many of our residents do not have Internet access. If you do, share information with them, but do so in a safe way. Also, remember, if we remain calm and patient, we will get through this together."

