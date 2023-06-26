GARY — Hundreds of emergency personnel tested their ability to respond to an emergency plane crash during a simulated exercise Saturday morning at the Gary/Chicago International Airport.

The operation brings together police, fire, EMS, hazmat and emergency management teams from around the Region to practice communication and response capabilities between the agencies should a disaster occur at the airport. The Federal Aviation Association requires any airport which operates passenger flights to conduct the crash simulation every three years.

The Gary Fire Department led a team of professionals from Gary airport fire, Hammond, East Chicago, Griffith, Lake Ridge, Lake Station and a few departments from Porter County on how to respond in the event their city's airport experienced a similar mass casualty event. Also in attendance were staff from the Lake County coroner's office, Indiana District One Task Force, Civil Air Patrol, other airport staff and helicopters from Lutheran Air and the University of Chicago Aeromedical Network.

"The city responds every time there is some sort of emergency at the airport," Gary fire Chief Sean O'Donnell said. "It's crucial we practice in this realistic scenario in case something like this happens."

The public safety professionals practiced extinguishing an engine fire starting near the wing of a plane, tending to victims, decontamination of areas with dangerous materials and maintaining the flow of their radio communication channels. Teams were told the simulated plane was flying west toward Chicago, flying over Chesterton around 9:20 a.m. when smoke is identified inside the cabin. At an altitude of 6,000 feet, the safest place to land the plane would be at the Gary airport.

The departments mobilize resources slowly to mimic the actual response time it may take units to travel from their department's locations that are between 20 and 40 minutes from Gary. Realistically, it may take an hour for all of the units to arrive on the scene.

Approximately 60 actors stood in as victims, each with assigned ailments, such as second degree burns, smoke inhalation and the inability to walk. Each victim was tagged with a red, yellow or green ribbon around their wrist based on the severity of their injury so medics could prioritize who needed to be transported for more serious care. Firefighters practiced protecting escape routes from the flames, rescue procedures and complicated extraction processes. They lift person after person out of the plane, placing the patients gently on the ground as medics check each for symptoms.

"Are you conscious?" a firefighter asks a patient. The patient groans.

Bodies pile up on the tarmac as personnel rush to transport those with the most serious injuries. While it is just a simulation, it is crucial that the first responders behave as if it was truly an emergency.

"Typically, in an incident at this level, we would be in the emergency response phase for up to eight hours," Gary Deputy Chief Mark Terry said. Terry was the lead coordinator of the operation, which began preparations about six months ago. A team of professionals from multiple departments around the Region gathered to plan the operation. The exercise was created with a set of guidelines from the Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

He praised the members from each agency who stepped up to participate in the training and their adherence to the necessary training processes.

"The responders have worked well together," he said. "They stepped in and filled their roles pretty automatically. We've never exercised creating a multi-agency management team like this, and we felt this was a good opportunity to build relationships and test how well we can all work together."

Caleb Johnson participated as an actor in the exercise, and said it was exciting to be a part of something that is so important for first responders to practice. He is a member of the Civil Air Patrol's youth cadet program and said it was helpful for him to watch the search and rescue process, as it helped him get a better sense of the role he could play if such a tragedy ever occurred.

"It was neat to see the practical application in an airport setting and think about how it can transfer to the work we do," Johnson said.

