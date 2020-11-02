Once-imagined restaurant on Broadway to be torn down by housing authority

GARY — A building in the heart of downtown Gary that's been eyed for redevelopment by the city's housing authority will be razed as early as this week after an arduous lawsuit with the building's former owner John Allen.
The 624 Broadway property has been the center of an eminent-domain-of-sorts tug of war since 2019 between Nations restaurant and bar owner, Allen, and the GHA.
GHA used a lesser known eminent domain proceeding to take possession of the property in September for a broader redevelopment project.
Allen, who also runs the Foody's Restaurant in Midtown, took his case to court late last year, claiming GHA was not the rightful owner and that the way GHA took ownership was improper.
On Friday, Allen filed an temporary restraining order in Lake Superior Court as a last-ditch effort to save his building, but it's unclear if it's enough stop the housing agency's pending teardown of the building.
Allen is asking a judge to determine whether the GHA improperly took possession of 624 Broadway through eminent domain, violating his due process rights, and illegally imposed a fair market value on the building and based that on an "old, obsolete appraisal dated Dec. 17, 2018."
The appraisal valued 624 Broadway for $24,000 in what was then a dilapidated, unrehabilitated and unrestored condition rather than its rehabilitated and restored condition suitable for a modern restaurant facility on the date of September 19, 2019," Allen's attorney claimed in Friday's court filing.
"The defendant has acted illegally in its use of the administrative eminent domain process, and has deprived plaintiff of its constitutional rights to due process and just compensation," Allen argued.
Judge Aleksandra Dimitrijevic ordered Allen's company, 624 Broadway, to vacate the premises this past March.
Allen went public with his fight for possession with the building last year, appealing to residents by arguing GHA has little to show for its future plans for the block, whereas his business would put people to work and generate tax revenue for the city now.
However, the city never issued Allen the proper operating permits and he has never been able to operate his sit-down restaurant since finishing renovations last year.
GHA plans to tear down the building for a redevelopment project in the 600 block of Broadway. Attorneys for GHA have argued the entity followed proper statute in taking ownership without a court order last year.
Gallery: Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Thea Bowman Leadership Academy graduation
Gallery
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!