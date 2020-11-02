Once-imagined restaurant on Broadway to be torn down by housing authority

GARY — A building in the heart of downtown Gary that's been eyed for redevelopment by the city's housing authority will be razed as early as this week after an arduous lawsuit with the building's former owner John Allen.

The 624 Broadway property has been the center of an eminent-domain-of-sorts tug of war since 2019 between Nations restaurant and bar owner, Allen, and the GHA.

GHA used a lesser known eminent domain proceeding to take possession of the property in September for a broader redevelopment project.

Allen, who also runs the Foody's Restaurant in Midtown, took his case to court late last year, claiming GHA was not the rightful owner and that the way GHA took ownership was improper.

On Friday, Allen filed an temporary restraining order in Lake Superior Court as a last-ditch effort to save his building, but it's unclear if it's enough stop the housing agency's pending teardown of the building.

Allen is asking a judge to determine whether the GHA improperly took possession of 624 Broadway through eminent domain, violating his due process rights, and illegally imposed a fair market value on the building and based that on an "old, obsolete appraisal dated Dec. 17, 2018."