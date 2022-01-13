Opening the city's front door: Gary relaunches Constituent Services Department

The director of Constituent Services position was previously held by Mary Cossey in 2013. Cossey worked for Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson's administration until 2015 and was charged with one count of wire fraud in August of 2021. She was sentenced Thursday to two years probation.

Pillar of customer service

Morgan-Ceaser sees the Constituent Services Department as essential to community engagement in government. She wants to provide constituents with information so individuals can know what is happening in their city and get involved.

"People have to be involved in government and before they can be involved you have to engage them and they have to become stakeholders in their own community," Morgan-Ceaser said. "All politics is local, and government is administered at the local level, so we have to know what the issues are ... being informed better positions us to choose people who are going to serve our community and that is how communities are lifted up."