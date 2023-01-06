'Our work's not done': After 9-month search, state police major named interim Gary police chief

GARY — Nine months after the city launched a national search for a police chief, Indiana State Police Maj. Jerry Williams has been appointed interim chief of the Gary Police Department.

Williams, who is from Gary and lives in Crown Point, was not one of the three finalists selected by the search committee.

"The committee ultimately provided me with a list of three highly qualified candidates. ... I am appreciative of everything the committee did during that selection process. However, at this time I chose to go in a different direction," Mayor Jerome Prince said during a news conference Friday morning.

"I know that Chief Williams will be able to hit the ground running. ... I believe that he is the best man for the job."

Williams, a veteran of the Indiana State Police, has been working out of the Gary Police Department since April as part of a partnership between the agencies. Over the past few months, Williams has taken a holistic look at Gary police, reviewing standard operating procedures, internal organizational structure, investigating procedures, training, evidentiary inventory and fiscal accountability.

Williams has served as a consultant for Gary police, offering recommendations based on his observations. The partnership was originally slated to last 90 to 120 days, but has continued for more than 200.

One of the most visible outcomes of the partnership have been a stack of 17 ordinances, all drafted to improve how the Gary Police Department operates. The ordinances update the hiring, firing, promotion and disciplinary processes within the department, as well as the duties of the police chief.

First introduced to the Gary Common Council at the end of August, the legislation was hotly debated during several meetings. The ordinances ultimately passed, although many were edited and two were combined.

The ordinances were passed in November, but Prince said now is when the real work begins — implementation.

"A lot of the work, even though the foundation's there, hasn't been completed," Prince said. He said Williams is the best person to continue the work that's begun. "It would be a disservice and certainly a disruption to the work that's been performed so far if we changed course."

Finding stability?

Brian Evans, who has been deputy chief, filled in as interim chief for more than two years. Evans took over when Chief Richard Ligon resigned after six months on the job. The city has had a high turnover of police chiefs; Ligon was Gary's 11th since 2006.

Prince said "it would be great to have a permanent chief today ... to give the feeling of stability to the men and women who serve and to the community." However, the mayor said he wants to ensure that the department has a solid foundation before a permanent leader takes over.

Under the current plan, Williams will fill in as chief until July. The city will not be launching another police chief search; instead, Prince said, Williams will assess the department's employees and give recommendations on "where the next leadership should come from and who it should be."

Shortly after the news conference, state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, released a statement critiquing the mayor's decision. Melton, who is running for mayor of Gary, said Prince should have appointed a permanent police chief.

"I want interim Chief Williams to be successful in his new role for these next six months. I am willing to offer my assistance in any way that I can," Melton wrote. "However, I don’t believe that a six-month commitment will yield stability to the Gary Police Department, which is in dire need of steady leadership."

Williams said he has not selected a deputy chief of police, although Michael Jackson Sr. filled the role under Evans. When asked at the news conference if he would consider becoming the permanent chief, Williams said that "is not the plan at the moment."

Williams has taken a leave from ISP.

"This has never happened in the history of the Indiana State Police, so it is precedent-setting," Superintendent Douglas Carter said.

Carter said the GPD-ISP partnership will continue with ISP Sgt. Terrance Weems working out of the city department.

Indiana State Police are working on several initiatives, including connecting Gary police officers with new training opportunities, organizing the GPD Human Resources Department and securing state and federal funding for the department.

"Our work's not done ... our profession owes you more than what you currently have. That's why we're not leaving," Carter told the news conference. "The thing that Northwest Indiana is missing is the belief in the city of Gary, and I believe in the city of Gary. This can be the heartbeat of Northwest Indiana."

