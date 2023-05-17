GARY — Paige McNulty is stepping down as Gary Community School Corp.'s manager, her employer, MGT Consulting, announced Wednesday.

McNulty's last in-person day will be June 4, but she will assist with the leadership transition until June 30.

McNulty ran the school district during a period it was managed by MGT Consulting and the state's Distressed Unit Appeal Board. Those entities took control of the district in 2017 when the state legislature, due to massive financial problems within the district, voted to disband the local school board and dismiss the administration.

After Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Senate Enrolled Act 327 into law May 5, the state takeover will begin to be phased out July 1 when a new appointed school board takes office.

"We are so proud of the progress that has been made in the Gary Community School Corp.," said Eric Parish, executive vice president at MGT Consulting. "With improved financial stability, a student-centered culture, and positive academic momentum, Dr. McNulty has demonstrated tireless service during an incredibly complex and difficult period for educators and leaders. We welcome and have full confidence in the continued growth and improvement on behalf of students and the entire Gary community."

McNulty began as GCSC manager in February 2020. During her tenure, she guided the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, a successful campaign to pass a tax referendum and passage of a balanced budget.

In the press release announcing her departure, MGT Consulting thanked McNulty for her leadership and boasted that she increased the number of children who could attend free pre-school, lengthened the school day for an hour daily, adopted new curricula for English, math, and science, sold more than 10 abandoned school buildings that had become eyesores and magnets of crime in the community and increased the offerings at the Gary Area Career Center, among other things.

"Dr. McNulty took one of the toughest jobs in the State of Indiana and gave it everything she had," Justin McAdam, chairman of DUAB, said. "Dr. McNulty’s consistent leadership in the face of numerous challenges has set the stage for the next leaders to build upon her successes and provide better opportunities for the children of Gary now and into the future."

McNulty and the rest of MGT Consulting's team are not without their critics, though. A lawsuit, which was withdrawn in November, filed by Gary attorney Tracy Coleman sought to remove McNulty from her position. In April, Glen Eva Dunham, president of the Gary Teachers Union, said that under MGT Consulting, "people are treated like dirt, like dogs."

While the state takeover is ending, McNulty's position will not be eliminated. In the first phase of the newly appointed school board's tenure, that school board will work with her successor until July 1, 2024 — or a later date when DUAB certifies Gary schools no longer are financially distressed — when it will gain full control of the district and have the ability to appoint a superintendent, per SEA 327.

MGT Consulting announced Wednesday that Mike Raisor, MGT Consulting's senior vice president of education solutions, will become the district's next manager. Previously, he served as chief operations officer at Jefferson County Public Schools in Kentucky. In Gary, he will work with the new school board as the district transitions to its new management model.

"I’ve gotten to know Mike Raisor from several years of working together, and I know all that he accomplished in one of the largest and most complex school districts in the country," McNulty said. "Mike and his team will pick up right where we left off and build on the momentum in Gary."

