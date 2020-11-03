 Skip to main content
Part of Indiana Toll Road shut down due to semi rollover
Part of Indiana Toll Road shut down due to semi rollover

Highway traffic stock
The Associated Press

GARY — A semitrailer rollover caused a significant traffic back-up on the Indiana Toll Road Tuesday night. 

Around 8 p.m. troopers were called to a semi crash near the 7 mile marker in the west bound lanes of Interstate 80, said Indiana State Police. 

A semi had rolled over just west of the Cline Avenue exit in Gary. It is unknown what had caused the crash, police said. No injuries were reported. 

The crash caused both westbound and eastbound lanes to shut down, with troopers diverting traffic off the interstate at exit 10 and exit 3 of the Indiana Toll Road. 

As of 10 p.m. emergency crews were still on scene and police said it is unknown when the lanes will be open again. Drivers were advised to avoid the area or expect long delays.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

