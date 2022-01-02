Pastor works to meet the people's needs in trying times

GARY — It's been 75 years since members of Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church first gathered to worship in a basement below their current sanctuary, with only a potbelly stove for heat.

The little church grew and grew after its founding in 1946, and once boasted a congregation of more than 2,000, said the Rev. De'Wan M. Bynum, who is only the second senior pastor in the church's history.

"Although we're no longer 2,000 strong, the church itself is still strong," Bynum said.

Christian Valley has had to shut down twice because of the coronavirus pandemic, and not everyone has come back.

Some members have been hospitalized with the virus. Others are dealing with long-term complications, but none have died, he said.

"Christian Valley Baptist Church is alive," he said. "We're well. We're healthy. We are strong. We about about meeting the needs of people.

"I believe that your miracle is here. Your breakthrough is here. The deliverance that you need is here, that God always has a word of encouragement, a word of motivation to uplift you in this season of sickness and disease."