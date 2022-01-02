Pastor works to meet the people's needs in trying times

GARY — It's been 75 years since members of Christian Valley Missionary Baptist Church first gathered to worship in a basement below their current sanctuary, with only a potbelly stove for heat.
The little church grew and grew after its founding in 1946, and once boasted a congregation of more than 2,000, said the Rev. De'Wan M. Bynum, who is only the second senior pastor in the church's history.
"Although we're no longer 2,000 strong, the church itself is still strong," Bynum said.
Christian Valley has had to shut down twice because of the coronavirus pandemic, and not everyone has come back.
Some members have been hospitalized with the virus. Others are dealing with long-term complications, but none have died, he said.
"Christian Valley Baptist Church is alive," he said. "We're well. We're healthy. We are strong. We about about meeting the needs of people.
"I believe that your miracle is here. Your breakthrough is here. The deliverance that you need is here, that God always has a word of encouragement, a word of motivation to uplift you in this season of sickness and disease."
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, the next several years will be an exciting time for the congregation, said Bynum, who celebrated 18 years as Christian Valley's senior pastor in October.
Bynum also was installed Dec. 12 as the 31st president of the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity, which includes 30 churches with a total of about 10,000 members.
New school, sanctuary on horizon
Christian Valley's first senior pastor, the Rev. C.H. Taylor, was an innovative leader with a big personality, said Bynum, 43.
During Taylor's tenure, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and President John F. Kennedy each visited the church, and a young Aretha Franklin once sang there while standing atop a milk crate. Her visit came during a revival where Franklin's father also preached to the flock.
After the Lord showed Taylor an upstairs sanctuary, the church's current worship space at 1910 Adams St. was built in 1954. It features stained-glass windows recovered from one of Gary's first churches and hand-painted murals, Bynum said.
The basement, where members first began gathering, is now know as "the little church."
It will soon be home to Valley Christian Academy, a preschool for children from birth to age 5 that also will provide before- and after-school care for children up to age 15.
A dream of Bynum's, the school will help build better lives through education, he said.
While he was studying at Stillman College, a historically black liberal arts college in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in the late 1990s, a professor told Bynum, "You're smart, but you have a very poor foundation," he said.
"I never forgot that," Bynum said.
That experience was part of his inspiration for Valley Christian Academy, Bynum said.
He wants to make quality education available to all, so "we don't have to feel inferior to others when we sit at the table or when we are in the classroom," he said.
Besides a new school, Christian Valley is planning to build a new, state-of-the-art sanctuary next door to the current church building.
Members plan to march into their new sanctuary in fall 2024, Bynum said.
'All my life, there's been a call'
Bynum is the fifth generation of his family to attend Christian Valley.
"As a boy, I sat right there," he said, pointing to a pew under an air conditioner on the south wall of the sanctuary. "That was my spot right there. My two sisters and myself.
"I watched that pulpit every Sunday, and I watched my pastor preaching, and I would go home and I would imitate everything I saw him do," Bynum said. "All my life, there's been a call."
Bynum's great-grandmother and grandmother on his father's side migrated to Gary from Bessemer, Alabama. His grandmother worked at a cleaner's, while his grandfather served as a foreman at U.S. Steel.
Bynum's father got a job at the former Inland Steel plant and worked there for 37 years before retiring, he said.
"I didn't take the steel mill route," Bynum said. "He didn't use my hands to make steel. He used my hands to make lives better."
As a child, Bynum was not able to process how he felt about serving God, but by 13 he knew enough to go to his pastor, he said.
"At the age of 15, he gave me the chance to preach my first sermon," Bynum said.
Bynum has overseen about $500,000 in renovations to the sanctuary in the years since he preached his first sermon Jan. 29, 1995, but he still remembers it like it was yesterday, he said.
"How nervous I was, looking at the faces of the people," Bynum said. "The church was packed to capacity."
Bynum was a junior at Roosevelt High School at the time.
"My friends were here. My teachers were here that night," he said. "I was 15 years old, and I was nervous. Oh, my goodness."
Bynum's style of preaching has changed over the years, he said.
At 22, he didn't have an off switch.
"Then, I preached to make people happy, but now I preach to make the Lord happy," he said.
A father-son relationship
Taylor was like a father to Bynum, the pastor said.
Taylor licensed Bynum as a minister of the gospel on Bynum's 16th birthday in February 1995 and ordained him in August 2000.
The plan was for Bynum to take over as pastor when Taylor retired, but Bynum ended up serving two terms as interim pastor before he was named senior pastor in October 2003.
When Bynum graduated from Stillman College with a bachelor of arts in religion and philosophy, Taylor was there to cheer him on.
"He parked on the lawn of the campus looking for the graduation," Bynum said. "By some kind of way, they allowed him to come all the way to the front of the stage.
"When they called my name and I walked across the stage, he was yelling and shouting, 'That's my son! That's my boy!'"
Taylor also was excited when Bynum earned his master's degree from Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, Bynum said.
"He's always pushed me to take the church farther," the pastor said.
Taylor lived into his 90s, and the congregation buried him in 2007.
Bynum preached the Sunday before Taylor's funeral, and Taylor's son delivered his eulogy.
"It was unreal, because he raised everybody who was a member here," Bynum said. "It was like a giant had fallen. It was a challenging time, but we were able to make it through."
Like the Bynums, many families that attend Christian Valley have lived in Gary for generations, he said.
The church's oldest member is 95 and has been a member of the church for 74 of its 75 years.
"So that gives you a snapshot of how the church is strong," he said. "It's amazing to see sometimes. Or even hear."
Bynum still hears stories about his great-grandmother, grandmother and father, he said.
"Then some start telling stories about me to my children," said Bynum, whose daughters Ariel and Adalyn are 29 and 7, respectively.
Faith in the face of adversity
Bynum said his proudest accomplishment as pastor has been leading his church through the pandemic.
"If I have a legacy to leave, I want that to be my legacy," he said. "That during this global pandemic, Pastor Bynum was able to keep us together as a church."
No pastor working now has ever ministered through a pandemic, he said.
"None of us knew what we were doing, and so we just kind of felt our way as we went, not knowing the outcome for anything, but knowing God was in control."
Christian Valley's choir hasn't sung in two years, he said.
"We use the praise team," he said. "It would be me in front of the camera. I would preach to the people as if the church were full."
Bynum worked with other pastors, the Calumet Township trustee's office and Gary Mayor Jerome Prince's office to distribute food baskets. The mayor had to send police to help with traffic control one day as the pastors passed out gift cards on 25th Avenue.
Bynum organized church members to conduct wellness checks and keep in touch with others by phone, email and snail mail, he said.
But perhaps the most enduring, overwhelming challenge Bynum has faces as pastor has been ministering to the poor.
About 17,000 families in the Gary area live below the federal poverty line, he said.
"It’s everywhere," Bynum said. "It's in our congregation. It's in the streets. We see it. It walks up and down the street every day. It lives in abandoned buildings, abandoned homes."
During the pandemic shutdown, people on bicycles would stop by the church to beg for food, he said.
"They were asking me, 'Pastor, do you have anything in there to eat? Do you have some oatmeal? Give me a pack of oatmeal, and I'll go to the gas station and get some water and put it in the microwave,'" Bynum said. "That's a serious, serious issue."
Making lives better
Christian Valley hosts feedings for up to 200 people once a month, allowing anyone — including the homeless, prostitutes and drug addicts — to come inside to wash up and receive clean clothing.
"A lot of them wear the same thing the following month to the feeding," Bynum said.
He said Dyer insurance agent Jim Jacobsen has stepped in to help the church meet the needs of the people.
"It can be challenging and overwhelming, because sometimes you have more needs than resources," Bynum said.
For Christmas, Bynum dons a Santa costume and passes out toys to children in need.
He usually takes his deacons with him, but this year he was accompanied by his "elf," wife Martonjia.
"This year one of the children that we blessed with toys — the mother is in ICU or was in ICU because of the virus, and so the child was with the grandmother," Bynum said.
The pastor said he sees another need in the community when he drives past children and adults waiting for a bus or walking in cold weather wearing only hoodies.
In an effort to address that need, the Baptist Ministers Conference of Gary and Vicinity is planning a coat giveaway at 3 p.m. Jan. 9 at Friendship Baptist Church, 1545 Waite St.
To donate a coat, call Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church at 219-944-9136 or Evening Star Baptist Church at 219-949-4047 to arrange a drop-off. To make a monetary donation, call 312-975-2114.
To register to receive a coat, call Christian Valley at 219-883-5762, Tree of Life at 219-944-9136 or 219-765-1854 and be prepared to provide a name, age, size and gender of the coat's recipient.
"We want to make sure that we have the coat just for you," Bynum said.