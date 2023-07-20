GARY — Indiana State Police are investigating after a woman was struck by a vehicle and died Tuesday night on the Borman Expressway, Sgt. Glen Fifield said Thursday.

The woman was walking around on the interstate's eastbound lanes near the Broadway exit, ISP said, wearing all black clothing. She was hit around 11:30 p.m. and died from the impact.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop after hitting the woman, Fifield said. The woman has not yet been identified by the Lake County coroner's office.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle that struck the pedestrian is encouraged to contact ISP Trooper Kay Galvan at 219-696-6242.

