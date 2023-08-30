GARY — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg touted the Biden administration's infrastructure efforts during his visit to Gary on Wednesday.

The former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate started a two-day tour of his former home state by meeting members of the United Steelworkers with U.S Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

Buttigieg and Mrvan then made their way to Gary/Chicago International Airport to meet with Mayor Jerome Prince and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Michael Smith to tour the aviation facilities.

During the tour, Buttigieg was told of work completed and occurring at the airport, such as the $174 million runaway expansion project that was finished in 2015, the $9.8 million in state funding to be used to connect the airport directly to a jet fuel pipeline and plans to build new, larger hangers.

He also heard of the airport's future goals, such as replacing its air traffic control tower, which is not ideally situated due to the extended runaway, and expanding its cargo business as efforts are being made to build an airport in south suburban Chicago. Mrvan has already secured $6 million for the expansion of cargo operations and is currently seeking an additional $5 million. In addition, the airport is looking at providing passenger service once again by the end of this year or early next year. A study commissioned by the airport found the top travel destinations for Northwest Indiana residents were Orlando, Phoenix, Las Vegas, Atlanta and Houston.

After the tour, Buttigieg and other elected officials spoke to guests in front of a hanger that is set to be demolished next month to make way for a new 39,000-square-foot hanger. Behind them were ironworker apprentices.

Mayor Prince noted the growth of the airport, saying it was the best opportunity Gary and the Region has seen in a while. He also mentioned the recent Smart Fiber House development in the historic Union Station as going hand-in-hand with the process and success at the Gary airport.

"I'm going to have the opportunity to see the resurgence of a great city, that once was, that always was, and continues to be," Prince said.

Mrvan credited the federal infrastructure bill passed two years ago for bolstering the transportation industry, and bringing $8 billion in federal funding to Indiana.

"The most important thing here today is that we keep continuing to deliver and have a vision for Gary and its greatness," said Mrvan.

The congressman also took the time to tell Buttigieg to keep in mind the Region was in the running for a hydrogen hub at the BP Whiting Refinery. According to Mrvan, it would create thousands of jobs at the refinery, put people to work for 10 to 15 years, and would allow the refinery to become a clean energy provider.

In his remarks, Buttigieg highlighted the infrastructure work done since President Biden took office, such as the heavy air cargo apron and logistics center at the airport and the second track on the South Shore Line.

He also told the audience he wanted to lift up the story of Gary, noting its resilience through good and bad economic times.

"Now we are making sure that there will be boom times again here and across the United States of America," Buttigieg said

In addition he said these infrastructure projects were building foundations of economic prosperity by creating jobs and providing better transportation services.

"We're here about building bridges, we're not interested in banning books," he said.

Randy Palmateer, business manager for the Northwest Indiana Building and Construction Trades Council, said it was great to see Buttigieg come back to Indiana.

"It's great to have one of our own in Washington advocating for us," Palmateer said.

The union leader has been a long time supporter of the transportation secretary.

Buttigieg continued his tour of Indiana on Wednesday in Elkhart to discuss a $2.6 million federal grant awarded to the city to help with traffic delays from railroad crossings. He will be in Indianapolis on Thursday to speak with union workers and apprentices at the Sheet Metal Workers apprenticeship facility.

The transportation secretary will then wrap up his time in the Midwest by holding a press conference at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago to discuss Labor Day air travel.

PHOTOS: U.S. Transportation Secratary Pete Buttigieg visits Gary