GARY — An upcoming photo exhibition at Indiana University Northwest is celebrating figures in Northwest Indiana’s art community.

"Seeing is Believing NOW" is being hosted in the Gallery for Contemporary Art in the Savannah Center from Monday through Oct. 6. The exhibition showcases photo portraits of nearly 200 different people involved in the arts throughout the Region.

The exhibit was put together by photographer and art curator Linda Dorman and her partner, artist Tom Torlumeke. The two lead the art programming and engagement team at IUN. They put together the original "Seeing is Believing" project in 2002 to commemorate the opening of their Uncle Freddy’s Gallery in downtown Hammond. The gallery featured photos taken by Dorman of artists, collectors, educators, patrons and art enthusiasts across Northwest Indiana.

Last year, Dorman and Torluemke decided to put together an updated version of the exhibit to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Uncle Freddy’s opening. Throughout the fall, they reached out to art organizations and artist groups for recommendations of subjects for the new project and later hosted several photo sessions throughout the region.

The updated exhibit features the original series of portraits from 2002 on the right side of the gallery and the new series on the left. Dorman said this updated version recognizes a new generation of contributors to the local art community. Each set has 100 portraits, with 12 people featured in both the original and updated project.

A reception for the new exhibit will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 14, which will be open to the public. It will feature live music, refreshments and artists' groups and art organizations for attendees to learn more about art offerings in Northwest Indiana.

Commemorative posters will also be sold. Proceeds will go towards the teen art boards of South Shore Arts, Chesterton Art Center and The Lubeznik Center for the Arts.

The pair will also give a free talk to students and community members at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 in the gallery.

Dorman hopes the exhibit will bring people together and show there is room for everyone in the art community

“They don’t have to be an artist to feel included,” she said.

According to Dorman, the photo portraits will later be donated to the Calumet Regional Archives, located at IUN.

