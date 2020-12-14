Plans for logistics hub near old Carver school, Borman is tied up in tax sale lawsuit

"The Gary Community School Corporation had no prior knowledge of these allegations," a spokesperson said.

The firm's $35,000 bid on Carver school was submitted, and accepted by the school district, under the premise the company would raze it and develop a large logistics hub in its footprint near I-80/94.

However, those plans are largely tied up in Wisniewski's lawsuit with the county.

The district's sale of 2535 Virginia St. to Little Calumet Greenspace, LLC is part of the school corporation's long-term plans to unload its vast inventory of abandoned, blighted properties.

The school corporation has sold a number of old school buildings at a low price to the city of Gary and developers since 2018 with the purpose of transforming the land into viable business opportunities, getting them back on the tax rolls, and shoring up funds for the indebted school district.

But the Carver school still stands, largely untouched, to this day.

At the time of Little Calumet Greenspace's bid submission to the school corporation, Wisniewski said during a public hearing that the firm was buying up homes near the school in preparation for the project.

Connected case, different LLC