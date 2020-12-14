Plans for logistics hub near old Carver school, Borman is tied up in tax sale lawsuit

GARY — Redevelopment of the old George Carver Elementary School site and assembly of nearby properties into a massive logistics hub in Gary largely hinges on whether a scandal-ridden real estate investor succeeds at trial next month.
Thomas Wisniewski continues to fight county attorneys in an ongoing Lake Circuit court case as he tries to hold onto more 544 parcels he bid on at the county's 2019 tax sale and needs for a redevelopment project north of the Borman Expressway and east of Broadway.
The county is asking the courts to forfeit all of Wisniewski's bids at the 2019 sale, alleging Wisniewski and related LLCs owes $208,000 in back property taxes, meaning he should have been barred from participation.
Wisniewski is reportedly under investigation by the FBI for alleged fraudulent tax sale activities, Lake Circuit court testimony shows. The Indiana Attorney General's Office also has a pending civil lawsuit against Wisniewski and his wife for alleged deceptive real estate practices and for operating with a license in Northwest Indiana.
No prior knowledge
On Friday, the Gary Community School Corp. said its sale of George Carver Elementary School is final, and the allegations against Wisniewski were not unveiled until after the November 2018 sale to Little Calumet Greenspace, LLC.
"The Gary Community School Corporation had no prior knowledge of these allegations," a spokesperson said.
The firm's $35,000 bid on Carver school was submitted, and accepted by the school district, under the premise the company would raze it and develop a large logistics hub in its footprint near I-80/94.
However, those plans are largely tied up in Wisniewski's lawsuit with the county.
The district's sale of 2535 Virginia St. to Little Calumet Greenspace, LLC is part of the school corporation's long-term plans to unload its vast inventory of abandoned, blighted properties.
The school corporation has sold a number of old school buildings at a low price to the city of Gary and developers since 2018 with the purpose of transforming the land into viable business opportunities, getting them back on the tax rolls, and shoring up funds for the indebted school district.
But the Carver school still stands, largely untouched, to this day.
At the time of Little Calumet Greenspace's bid submission to the school corporation, Wisniewski said during a public hearing that the firm was buying up homes near the school in preparation for the project.
Connected case, different LLC
Wisniewski is scheduled to argue in court next month why another company he is connected to — Broadway Logistics Complex, LLC — should not lose the more than 500 tax-delinquent properties in Gary that he bid on in 2019.
Earlier this year, Wisniewski himself testified in court that Little Calumet Greenspace, LLC is owned by Broadway Logistics Complex, LLC.
Wisniewski has previously represented himself using the Little Calumet Greenspace name, and his wife, Marilyn, registered with the Indiana Secretary of State's Office in February 2020 as the firm's sole managing member.
In mid-January 2019, just two months ahead of the county's March tax sale, Wisniewski unsuccessfully sought out a partnership with the city of Gary's Redevelopment Commission and its private land acquisition arm, MaiaCo, according to a letter obtained by The Times and written by Wisniewski.
In that letter, Wisniewski, speaking on Little Calumet Greenspace's behalf, asks the Gary Redevelopment Commission and MaiaCo to withdraw their request to the Lake county commissioners to keep certain Gary parcels off the tax sale and donate to the city instead.
Wisniewski specifically asks GRC not to go after parcels in the Broadway corridor near I-80/94 so Wisniewski's own firm "can have unfettered access" to those parcels, records show.
Wisniewski ends the letter warning that if a joint venture "cannot be established," his firm would buy up all the properties two months later at the March tax sale.
The city of Gary's Redevelopment Commission did not withdraw their request with the commissioners despite Wisniewski's request, and the county denied GRC's request for donated land that year, records show.
By March, Little Calumet Greenspace, LLC had gone to the wayside, and Wisniewski — knowing he was ineligible from bidding in the 2019 tax sale — enlisted a straw bidder to form Broadway Logistics Complex, LLC to bid on Gary land instead, court records allege.
Records show Wisniewski's Broadway firm purchased the overwhelming majority of the properties originally requested by the Gary redevelopment commission in the March tax sale — about 90%.
Irreparable harm
Wisniewski's attorney, James Dillon, did not immediately provide comment.
In a Dec. 4. court filing, Dillon warned that if the county wins the pending lawsuit, it would cause "irreparable harm" to Broadway and Wisniewski.
"The company engaged in significant business development activities including investing money and time into research, acquisitions of other parcels, market analytics, engineering work, and other professional services. Through its efforts, the company is in the position to control over (1,000) acres of land contiguous to two major U.S. highways and ripe for the development of industrial parks, logistical centers, and other commercial developments," Dillon said.
But from Lake County's perspective, Broadway's lofty dreams of building a logistics hub nestled near the Borman Expressway are allegedly rooted in fraud and ill financial gain.
A bench trial is set for 9 a.m. Jan. 20 before Judge Marissa McDermott.
Trent McCain, corporation counsel for the city, speaking on the mayor's behalf, declined comment on the investigations and allegations levied against Wisniewski, or Wisniewski's purchase of the old Carver school.
