Police found 5 children in residence where Region woman lay deceased

GARY — A 31-year-old woman was shot and killed in her residence Dec. 27 in the Glen Park neighborhood, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene at 12:37 a.m. for a report of shots fired. The caller later told police an ambulance would be needed.

Upon arrival, police saw five young children "running" around the residence, Hamady said, and the woman was unresponsive the floor. The Gary Fire Department arrived and told police the woman was deceased.

Ieisha Jefferson, 31, of Gary, was identified by the Lake County coroner's office as the deceased woman in the residence. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Lake County Crime Lab and Gary Metro Homicide Unit were contacted, Hamady said. The children were released to family members after police contacted the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Police have developed a person of interest in the crime, Hamady said. Jefferson's death is the last of Gary's 63 recorded homicides in 2022.

Anyone with information on the crime can contact Sergeant W. Poe at 219-755-3855 or call 866-CRIME GP (274-6347).

