Police investigating pedestrian hit and run
Police investigating pedestrian hit and run

Police investigating pedestrian hit and run

Police found a 58-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle and she was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. 

GARY — Police are working to find a suspect who struck a woman with a vehicle and fled the scene.

At 8:30 p.m. Thursday officers were called to help a pedestrian who was struck in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street in Gary, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

At the scene, police found a 58-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle and she was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Her current condition is unknown.

The vehicle that struck her reportedly fled the area and a description of the vehicle or suspect has not yet been released. Police are still gathering information and will release more details as the investigation continues.

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

