Police investigating pedestrian hit and run

GARY — Police are working to find a suspect who struck a woman with a vehicle and fled the scene.
At 8:30 p.m. Thursday officers were called to help a pedestrian who was struck in the 2400 block of Roosevelt Street in Gary, said Lt. Dawn Westerfield.
At the scene, police found a 58-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle and she was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Her current condition is unknown.
The vehicle that struck her reportedly fled the area and a description of the vehicle or suspect has not yet been released. Police are still gathering information and will release more details as the investigation continues.
