Police investigating Region animal breeding facility

GARY — After discovering a series of inspection reports for a Region animal breeding center, a global animal rights organization has called on local law officials to launch an investigation into the facility’s conditions. The center's owner says the allegations of animal neglect are false.
In February, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, sent an open letter to the office of Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter alleging animal neglect at Kuiper Rabbit Ranch LLC located in Gary. The letter cites six inspection reports from the U.S. Department of Agriculture dating back to March 2018, with the most recent report from Jan. 7, 2021.
On March 11, the Lake County prosecutor's office responded to PETA, instructing the organization to contact a police agency to investigate in order to bring any potential charges, if applicable, to county prosecutors.
In turn, PETA contacted the Lake County Sheriff's Department to request an investigation.
“The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating these allegations,” Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said. “Because this is an active investigation, no further details are available at this time.”
The USDA posts documents online in which conditions at zoos, circuses, laboratories, breeding facilities and more are regularly inspected and reported on by licensed veterinarians and animal care inspectors. Dan Paden, vice president of PETA, said he saw the reports on Kuiper Rabbit Ranch during a routine read-through of inspection records on the USDA website.
“When we see things like this we reach out to local law enforcement because the USDA doesn’t normally do that,” Paden said. “A lot of times you have local prosecutors and law enforcement who are utterly unaware of animal abuse happening in their communities. A lot of times the prosecutors we talk to ask us, ‘Why am I just now finding out about this?’”
After reading the latest report from January 2021, Paden searched through more reports on Kuiper Rabbit Ranch, in which inspectors noted excessive feces and urine, severely rusted wire enclosures and animals exhibiting health issues and injuries, according to the USDA documents.
“I was really struck by the plight of this guinea pig written about in the report,” Paden said. “They found her with an open, bloody wound workers hadn’t identified. There was feces stuck to her foot, showing that not only was she wounded but kept in such filth she can’t avoid stepping in waste. It took an annual inspection by the USDA to bring the suffering of this animal to workers’ attention. And then there was the report of three guinea pigs who essentially roasted to death in a truck.”
The incidents Paden referenced were observations from a USDA inspector who found a guinea pig suffering from an open wound on her lower leg with blood around the lesion and feces clumped to her paw Jan. 7.
Once the USDA veterinary officer identified the wounded guinea pig, the animal was removed to be euthanized, the report stated.
Another observation on the report was dirty clay feeding bowls, in which many of them contained feces and were cracked or chipped, according to the inspector. The veterinary medical officer noted that dirty, broken food receptacles harbor disease hazards, may cause injury and cannot be effectively sanitized.
In regards to sanitation, the report stated that about 25 percent of the enclosures for guinea pigs in one of the barns were wet and soiled from excessive feces.
“All of the guinea pig primary enclosures are extensively crusted with urine build-up,” the report stated. “The build-up remains despite cleaning and sanitizing. Disease hazards may be contained in this material.”
At the time of the inspection, the facility contained 1,410 animals, including 76 domestic rabbits and 1,334 domestic guinea pigs.
Claims disputed
Owner Terry Kuiper said Kuiper Rabbit Ranch is in its 60th year in supplying top-quality rabbits and guinea pigs to dozens of customers nationwide.
“We are licensed and inspected by the USDA as well as by a local veterinarian, who makes periodic unannounced inspections,” Kuiper said. “All of our customers are also licensed and inspected to assure all animals are properly cared for.”
Kuiper refuted PETA’s claims of animal abuse, stating that the staff takes immediate action when an issue is identified.
“If a violation is noted we take immediate steps to correct the situation,” Kuiper said. “Any allegations of animal abuse or neglect are completely untrue. We simply could not continue in business if this were the case.”
Paden alleged that the previous reports show a pattern of neglect.
“These records show that profit, not the welfare of these animals, is the priority here,” Paden said. “Unfortunately this is very common in a lot of breeding mills, where they keep 500 to several thousands of small animals to sell in the pet store trade or for use in experiments. Animals often suffer and are denied the basic care that the law requires.”
A USDA inspection report from Jan. 21, 2020, had similar complaints noted by a USDA animal care inspector, including excessive feces in 25% of the guinea pig enclosures.
The report also included an instance where three guinea pigs died while being transported to a customer.
While an employee was transporting 40 guinea pigs to a customer eight hours away, one of the boxes containing five guinea pigs shifted under a heating vent, the report said.
During the ride, three of the guinea pigs overheated to death and the other three were in distress but since recovered. The USDA inspector ordered that staff must check on animals being transported no less than every four hours.
It was noted that the business reported this incident to the animal care inspector and already had taken corrective measures to ensure the incident does not happen again.
Further inspection
An inspection from Feb. 7, 2019, showed that about 20% of the guinea pig population, which at the time was 2,000, had poor, thin coats and chewed ears.
“Poor coat, thinning hair and chewed ears can be caused by stress, external parasites and/or nutritional deficiency,” the report stated.
In addition, the animal care inspector said the rabbit enclosures were excessively rusted to the point where they could not be properly sanitized. At the time, the facility housed 200 rabbits.
The business was ordered that the enclosures must be replaced or made free from rust for regular sanitation, which is mandated at least every 30 days.
An inspection from Nov. 6, 2018, showed similar conditions as reported by the USDA. The inspector found that 20% of the guinea pigs had poor, thin-hair coats and 75% of the guinea pig enclosures in one of the barns had large accumulations of feces and urine.
“The guinea pigs housed in these enclosures had no dry, clean areas,” the document stated.
Another condition reported was the lack of staff members compared to the amount of animals to be cared for, which totaled to 2,200, according to the inspector's report.
At the time, the owner said that due to one employee leaving, there was only the owner plus another employee to clean and maintain the facility, the report stated. The inspector ordered that there must be a sufficient number of employees to maintain appropriate standards.
In addition, the wire enclosures for the rabbits were found to be rusted and in disrepair, with 10% of them having breaks in the cage floors due to excessive rust.
An inspection from Aug. 14, 2018, likewise noted that 20% of the guinea pigs had poor, thin coats and that staff should consult an attending veterinarian on how to rectify the issue, which could include stress, parasites or nutritional deficiency.
Months prior in a report from March 15, 2018, the inspector noted that the majority of guinea pigs had chewed ear and thin coats as well as an issue with the rabbit enclosures having excessive rust.
Two reports on May 3, 2018, and Aug. 15, 2019, showed no violations and all conditions were compliant. Reports from before 2018 were not immediately available from the USDA.
Paden said that even if charges are not pressed against the facility, he hopes conditions can improve for the animals.
“Thankfully, every agency we have reached out to in situations like this agree to at least take a look into it,” Paden said. “To their credit, locals always are into knowing more about things they have been kept in the dark about. And sometimes that level of investigation follow-up motivates staff and the facility to do better, and hopefully makes things a little better for the animals.”
Paden has been with PETA for 18 years and advocates for small animals like guinea pigs and rabbits just as much as dogs and cats.
“One thing I hope to come from this is people realizing that small animals are just as sensitive and intelligent as dogs and cats,” Paden said. “They deserve empathy and protection just like everyone else. Just because they are small doesn’t mean they have less of a capacity to suffer and feel pain.”