GARY — You might not expect to hear music from The Fifth Dimension at a memorial service, but the annual Gary Police Fallen Officers Memorial Friday was not intended as a sad occasion.
“We’re celebrating family members,” said Manuel Figueroa, chaplain for Gary Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 61. “This is a celebration. This is not a funeral.”
Gathered outside the Gary police station were police, family members and friends of those Gary officers killed in the line of duty. Since 1921, 14 Gary officers have been killed on the job.
The most recent death was that of Patrolman Jeffrey Westerfield, killed July 6, 2014. His widow, Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield, noted, “Today I come out to remember the father of my children.”
The Westerfields had four children together, but their other family was the Gary force.
“It’s a family like none other,” Dawn Westerfield said. “Family members make sure you’re not forgotten. That means so much. Even though we lost a family member, they are not forgotten.”
For Alexandra Westerfield, the patrolman's daughter, the memorial service means strength.
“It’s almost five years later, and we’re still here and we have the Gary Police Department for support,” she said. “We know we have a family here to help us shoulder the burden.”
Gary Police Chief Richard Allen cited a duty to keep alive the memories of those who gave their lives to protect others. He encouraged his fellow officers to “serve with dignity, integrity, courage, and honor … in memory of those who gave their lives.”
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson knew some of those deceased officers, adding that while each was different, they shared similar attributes. These include valor, love for the uniform, and love for their families and the community. Those traits, the mayor said, are reflected in today’s officers.
For Tim Yaros, it’s been 38 years since his father, Lt. George Yaros, was shot while responding to a call at the former Gary National Bank in the 3600 block of Broadway. The elder Yaros died Aug. 11, 1981, just a few months after he served as best man at his son’s wedding. Tim Yaros named both of his sons after his late father.
“This is kind of surreal,” said Tim Yaros' wife, Lavonne, noting that George Yaros died from his wounds at St. Mary Mercy Hospital, the site of the current police station. “What a fitting place for [George Yaros] to roam the hallways.”
The memorial program included the posting of flowers by police and family members on a blue star. Among the speakers was Figueroa’s 17-year-old daughter, Elena, a Highland High School junior who read an essay she did for a composition class.
Elena Figueroa wrote about her father, the police detective, and how she questioned his decision to work such a dangerous job. After attending Westerfield’s funeral, which saw police officers from various communities, Figueroa witnessed the “sea of blue," seeing that her father and the deceased officer were members of a “strong, blue-blooded family.”
Also attending the service were relatives of Patrolman Benjamin “BJ” Wilcher Jr., killed Aug. 12, 2007.
“This service means everything,” said Gloria Wilcher, his mother, who attends every year. “I’m glad people still recognize them even though they’re not here.”
“I’m so honored they honor a fellow police officer,” said Floria Williams, an aunt, who remembered her late nephew as “one of the kindest people I know. If he could do something for you, he would.”