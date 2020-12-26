Police reveal details of crash that killed 3 on Christmas eve

CROWN POINT — Police have released details about a crash that killed three people on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Lake County Sheriff’s police were called at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to a fatal crash in the 15000 block of Grant Street south of Crown Point, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

Police found two elderly individuals who suffered blunt force trauma injuries in a tan Chevy Impala.

The occupants, Johnnie Johnson, 80, of Lowell, and Renata Johnson, 76, of Lowell, were pronounced dead just before 10 a.m. in the 15000 block of Grant Street, the coroner's office said in a press release.

The cause of death for both Johnnie and Renata Johnson was listed as blunt force trauma. Their deaths were ruled an accident, according to the coroner's office.

A third crash victim was found unresponsive inside of a silver Chevy Trailblazer SUV. The crash victim, Ashlie Patz, was declared dead after she arrived at a local hospital.

Patz, 34, of Hebron, was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma, at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point. The coroner also ruled Patz's death an accident.