Police search for Gary teen last seen Dec. 26

GARY — Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old Gary teen last seen Dec. 26, police said.

Mikaylah Wilkes, 17, was last known to be in the area of 49th Avenue and Tennessee Street in Gary, family said.

Gary Police Department's Juvenile Division has been actively attempting to locate the girl since her family alerted authorities, Gary Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Wilkes is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 159 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with pink writing on the front, black jeans and black Jordan shoes. She also was wearing a black coat with fur lining the hood.

Police said Wilkes reportedly left a note before she was last seen. Family members said they are worried for the teen's safety.

Gary police said anyone who sees Wilkes should contact the Gary Police Department dispatch center at 219-660-0000 or call 911 to have an officer sent to the location immediately.

