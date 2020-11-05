Police to intensify seat belt enforcement for 'Click it or Ticket' November campaign

LAKE COUNTY — Police will take a more aggressive approach on seat belt enforcement in November as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Click it or Ticket" campaign.
The Gary Police Department and Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership have announced that now through the end of the month, officers will work overtime shifts and use extra officers for seat belt enforcement patrols.
The agencies joined more than 250 other police departments across Indiana to do so in an effort to reduce the number of serious injures and deaths of unrestrained drivers and passengers, officials said.
"Over the years, we’ve had a number of incidents where someone wasn’t wearing their seat belt and was either injured or ejected that could have been prevented," Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield and Hobart police and LCTSP Coordinator Lt. Ronald Russo said in a joint statement.
"Buckling up matters. It saves lives and is your best defense against injury or death. Don’t skip this simple step and pay for it later," they said.
All drivers should wear seat belts and make sure their passengers are, too, police said. That includes making sure children on board have proper, federally approved booster seats.
Through the end of November, participating agencies will have a zero tolerance policy on failure to wear a seat belt while driving. Anyone driving unrestrained or with a child passenger who is improperly restrained or unrestrained will be cited, Westerfield said.
Indiana has a primary seat belt law, which allows police to stop and cite drivers and passengers for failing to wear a seat belt. Drivers could receive a traffic citation for each unbuckled passenger under 16 years old, police said.
In 2019, about 90% of all people involved in reported crashes in the United States wearing seat belts. However, unbuckled drivers or passengers accounted for roughly 308 of all the country's 565 vehicle fatalities that year, which is more than half, the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute reported.
In 2017, more than 10,000 people were killed in crashes while not wearing seat belts in the United States alone, NHTSA reported.
About 57% of people between the ages of 18 and 34 were completely unrestrained, and about 59% of people killed in wrecks involving pickup trucks were not wearing seat belts.
Young adult males are the demographic most likely to be found not wearing a seat belt, ICJI data found.
Of the men killed in crashes in 2017, about 51% were not wearing seat belts, compared to about 39% of women, NHTSA reported.
"Every time you go somewhere in a vehicle, whether you’re a driver or passenger, you should always wear a seat belt," said Devon McDonald, ICJI Executive Director. "Not only is it the law, but it’s the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself on the road."
Seat belts should be worn securely around the hip and pelvis, right below the stomach. The shoulder belt should be worn across the middle of the chest and away from the neck, and never behind the back or underneath an arm, police said.
Anyone with a seat belt does not fit or with car that only has lap belts should contact their car dealer or car vehicle manufacturer for information on seat belt adjusters, extenders or retrofits.
People with child passengers can browse safe booster seat options online at the NHTSA's website and find a certified child passenger safety technician to inspect or install a car seat, at www.childseat.in.gov.
Resources for the "Click it or Ticket" campaign are funded by the ICJI and NHTSA.
