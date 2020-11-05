Police to intensify seat belt enforcement for 'Click it or Ticket' November campaign

LAKE COUNTY — Police will take a more aggressive approach on seat belt enforcement in November as part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's "Click it or Ticket" campaign.

The Gary Police Department and Lake County Traffic Safety Partnership have announced that now through the end of the month, officers will work overtime shifts and use extra officers for seat belt enforcement patrols.

The agencies joined more than 250 other police departments across Indiana to do so in an effort to reduce the number of serious injures and deaths of unrestrained drivers and passengers, officials said.

"Over the years, we’ve had a number of incidents where someone wasn’t wearing their seat belt and was either injured or ejected that could have been prevented," Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield and Hobart police and LCTSP Coordinator Lt. Ronald Russo said in a joint statement.

"Buckling up matters. It saves lives and is your best defense against injury or death. Don’t skip this simple step and pay for it later," they said.

All drivers should wear seat belts and make sure their passengers are, too, police said. That includes making sure children on board have proper, federally approved booster seats.