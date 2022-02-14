Politics, not love, in the air at Calumet Township meeting on Valentine's Day

GARY — There was little love in the air on Valentine's Day as Calumet Township Board President Darren Washington scrutinized in exacting detail the township's spending over the past year by Trustee Kimberly Robinson.

The board's affirmation of the township's annual report usually is a perfunctory matter of flipping through some two dozen pages listing every purchase made by the township and agreeing to send it in to the state to make it official.

This year, however, Washington had questions. Lots of questions. And on Monday night he found something to question on seemingly every page of Robinson's report.

Specifically, Washington asked why certain Gary officials, including Councilwoman Tai Adkins, former Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and B.R. Lane, former chief of staff for Freeman-Wilson, among others, were paid thousands of dollars in township funds during 2021.

He also noted other businesses receiving five-figure payments from the township appear to be connected to individuals recently indicted or convicted of crimes, or people who are married to or relatives of top township officials.

In addition, Washington asked Robinson to produce the receipts needed to corroborate expenses charged on the township's credit card and for Robinson to present the mileage log from her township vehicle for review by the board.

Robinson told Washington she would be happy to gather the information he's seeking and give it to him if he would provide her a written list of his questioned costs.

That initially seemed to placate Washington. But he soon grew more emphatic about the need for increased spending transparency between the township trustee and the township board.

"I'm going to keep asking questions. When I see questionable expenses that are being paid with taxpayer dollars, I owe it to you as taxpayers to make sure that these services are being provided," Washington said.

"There may be reasonable answers. But if you don't ask, you don't know."

Washington did get one quick answer when he wondered aloud why township board candidate Robert Buggs was listed as a recipient of township assistance.

Buggs stood up from his seat in the audience and explained that a rental tenant in a building he owns was struggling to pay their bills and the township covered the tenant's rent after determining the tenant was eligible for assistance.

"It's been a long time since I've been to one of these meetings. There seems to be a lot of contention," Buggs said. "It's sort of strange."

Washington shrugged off the suggestion something more was afoot. He and fellow board member James Piggee told Buggs that if Buggs is elected to the township board he'll want to similarly take a close look at how the trustee is spending township funds.

"We have to understand what is being done because the board is responsible, just like the trustee," Piggee said. "This is the reason we ask these types of questions — because we want to know. We don't want anybody to get in trouble."

Notably, Buggs wasn't the only candidate on the May 3 Democratic primary ballot in attendance in the small township board meeting room on the second floor of the Calumet Township building in downtown Gary.

Washington is giving up his board seat to challenge Robinson for township trustee.

Afterward, she said that seemed to be the real motivation for Washington's sudden, line-by-line interest in examining township spending.

"Today was Darren Washington starting his campaign. That's it. That's all it is. We've never had this many questions for an annual report like we got today," Robinson said. "But it's good. We've got everything he's asking for."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.