VALPARAISO — Pleas of not guilty were entered Monday on behalf of a 24-year-old Gary woman accused of molesting one of her female martial arts students beginning when the girl was 13.
Malary Jones made an initial court appearance on a felony count each of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor.
Jones, who is out of custody, was told to be back in court Nov. 5 for a status hearing and again on Dec. 10 for a pre-trial conference.
The allegations came to light in April when the girl confided in a school counselor, police said. Jones was a karate/taekwondo instructor at a studio in Portage and the girl was a student when the reported molestation began in July 2016.
"(The girl) advised that she did not want to have sex with Jones, but did not want to be rude," according to charging documents. "(The girl) advised that she would make excuses not to have sex with Jones, however Jones would become angry when she did."
Jones was 22 and the girl was 13 when the incidents began, police said.
The girl reportedly told police she saw Jones kissing a 14-year-old and then Jones told her she liked the girl a week later.
The molestation took place over the next year and three months, police said.
The girl reportedly told police she and Jones had exchanged nude photographs and that she had a video of the two in bed.
"(The girl) advised that since breaking up with Jones, the thought of her in a relationship with Jones started to really 'bug' her," according to the charging documents.
Police said Jones admitted in April to sexual incidents with the girl about 13 times over a period of a year, including at least twice when the girl was 13.
The case has been assigned to Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.