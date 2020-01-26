Portage Police investigating disappearance of 82-year-old endangered Gary man

PORTAGE — An 82-year-old Gary man is missing and endangered, Portage Police say.

Joseph W. Thomas was last seen at a hotel at 5:30 p.m. Saturday asking for directions to get back to his Gary home, according to a post on the Portage Police Department Facebook page.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Willowcreek Rd. in Portage around 9:02 p.m. Saturday and found an unoccupied blue Toyota passenger car running, police say.

Police contacted a friend and family member of Thomas, who reported that he may be diabetic in need of medication and that he could have undiagnosed Alzheimer's, according to the report.

Officers used a police K-9 unit to search the area between the scene and Thomas' Gary home but the dog lost his trail a few blocks west of the scene, police say. His phone was left in the vehicle so officers could not track his location, police say.

Thomas is approximately 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and may have been wearing a stocking cap, police say.