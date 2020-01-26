Portage Police investigating disappearance of 82-year-old endangered Gary man

PORTAGE — An 82-year-old Gary man is missing and endangered, Portage Police say.
Joseph W. Thomas was last seen at a hotel at 5:30 p.m. Saturday asking for directions to get back to his Gary home, according to a post on the Portage Police Department Facebook page.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Willowcreek Rd. in Portage around 9:02 p.m. Saturday and found an unoccupied blue Toyota passenger car running, police say.
Police contacted a friend and family member of Thomas, who reported that he may be diabetic in need of medication and that he could have undiagnosed Alzheimer's, according to the report.
Officers used a police K-9 unit to search the area between the scene and Thomas' Gary home but the dog lost his trail a few blocks west of the scene, police say. His phone was left in the vehicle so officers could not track his location, police say.
Thomas is approximately 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket and may have been wearing a stocking cap, police say.
The Portage Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Thomas. If anyone runs into him or has additional information, contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122 or the local police agency.
