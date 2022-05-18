 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

Portion of 7th Ave. in Miller closing for Double Track work

7th Avenue

This map provided by the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation district designates with Xs a section of 7th Avenue in Gary's Miller neighborhood that will be closed at least through June. Arrows designate detours.

 Provided

GARY — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District will close 7th Avenue between Floyd and Lake streets beginning Thursday through at least the end of June.

The road is being closed for sewer work related to the South Shore Line Double Track project. The closure could be extended as late as July 19 depending on construction progress.

The railroad also said that there will be restrictions on Old U.S. 12, but access to Miller Station will be maintained throughout. The path of U.S. 12 has been rerouted by the Indiana Department of Transportation in a project related to Double Track.

Detours for the 7th Avenue closure will use Miller Avenue.

