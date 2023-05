GARY — A several months-long investigation in connection with a suspected drug and prostitution ring led to the arrests of 12 people Tuesday morning, Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team executed search warrants at two locations in the 1000 block of Rutledge Street and one in the 2000 block of Ohio Street. Officers seized a total of 14 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of cocaine, 2 grams of ketamine, 2 grams of marijuana and a gram of MDMA, Martinez said. Two firearms were confiscated. A 1-year-old child was removed from one of the Rutledge Street homes by the Indiana Department of Child Services. Lake County Animal Control rescued two dogs from the same house.

Investigators believe Arthur Boyd, 55, and Tandika Jackson, 49, are the ringleaders of the organization. Boyd faces potential charges for dealing a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, while Jackson could be charged with cocaine possession, marijuana possession, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia, Martinez said.

A 33-year-old pregnant woman who was inside one of the homes was taken to a nearby hospital for medical issues related to her pregnancy, Martinez said. She faces potential cocaine possession charges.

The other suspects face various charges related to selling and possession illegal drugs. The men range in age from 45 to 68 and the women range in age from 31 to 54. The men arrested are from Gary and the women are from Gary, Lake Station, Valparaiso, Porter and Hammond.

The sheriff's department neglected to name the additional suspects who were arrested as they believe some are victims of the drug and prostitution ring themselves.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Drug Task Force continues to investigate the case, Martinez said. The county will provide resources to victims of the crime as needed.

Formal charges have not yet been filed.

