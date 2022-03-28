Prescribed burn of 44 acres planned in Gary

GARY — Indiana Dunes National Park crews will be conducting two prescribed burns in Gary on Tuesday.

Both burns are planned for the Miller neighborhood; 16 acres of land surrounding the Douglas Center for Environmental Education on North Lake Street and 28 acres south of the CSX rail tracks, near the U.S. Highway 20 and Indiana Toll Road interchange.

The burn near the Douglas Center will help reduce the threat of wildfire near the building by removing the surrounding brush, according to a news release from the National Park. The burn near the CSX tracks is part of a larger restoration project.

Weather conditions will determine which burn is conducted first, but crews expect to start at 10:30 a.m.

The National Park will undergo a total of eight prescribed burns this spring. On March 15, burns were completed on 42 acres of land at West Beach around Long Lake in Portage and on 56 acres at Mnoke Prairie in Porter.

Additional burns will occur near Long Lake, at Burns Ditch near Ogden Dunes and at Howes Prairie-Lupine Lane near Dune Acres. A map of the burns can be found at https://bit.ly/INDUSpring2022Fires.

Practiced by Native American tribes for hundreds of years, prescribed burns are a land management practice that the National Park Service began utilizing in the 1940s.

Conducting fires in controlled areas reduces the amount of brush on the forest floor, brush that can become dangerous "fuel" during a wildfire, according to the National Park Service. Prescribed burns also help preserve open grassland habitat, promote the growth of certain plants and eradicate invasive species.

Residents of Lake and Porter counties may sign up to receive prescribed fire notifications at smart911.com. The National Park also announces upcoming burns on Facebook.

