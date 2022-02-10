Prince administration hopes ARPA funding will go toward internet access, youth programming

GARY — City officials plan to invest Gary's American Rescue Plan Act funds in internet accessibility and youth programming.

In September 2021, Mayor Jerome Prince presented a proposed spending plan for the first half of the $8.3 million ARPA funding the city was allocated. After some back and forth between the Common Council and the Prince administration, a premium pay ordinance was passed in December.

Now the Prince administration is seeking appropriations of ARPA funds for three other ordinances: hiring an ARPA manager for a one-year contract not to exceed $60,000, $5 million for a joint venture broadband project and $1.5 million for a leadership and job training program.

All three ordinances have been referred back to the Ways and Means Committee in the past because the descriptions lacked detail, committee Chair Tai Adkins, D-4, explained.

Prince and Council President William Godwin, D-1, also co-sponsored an ordinance requesting $100,000 of ARPA funds for broadband updates to the council chambers. All four ordinances were discussed during a Tuesday Ways and Means meeting.

Digital equity

Lloyd Keith, chief innovation officer for the city, explained the need for what he called "digital equity" in Gary. He presented a map showing that while neighborhoods in communities surrounding Gary tend to have two-to-three internet providers, the majority of Gary has just one, or as is the case along the lakeshore, none.

Internet providers are choosing not to wire every home in Gary because the return on investment is not high enough, Keith said. The need for reliable internet is greater now than ever before; the pandemic has put an emphasis on remote work and e-learning. Gary also hopes to attract e-commerce businesses and other high-tech industries.

“This area is known as the crossroads of America because of our highway system, and our mayor believes we can become the crossroads with regard to internet connectivity because of our unique location,” Deputy Mayor Trent McCain said.

To address the issue of digital equity in the city, Keith said Gary has established a Smart Cities Consortium Team, consisting of representative from Indiana University Northwest, the Gary Community School Corp., T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Comcast. A three-part approach to the city's lack of internet access has been developed: bringing public Wi-fi to a park in each of Gary's six districts, launching a technology training program for seniors and continuing the city's cyber security contract with UncommonX.

The $5 million of ARPA funds will cover just the initial phase of the project, helping the city determine the extent of the problem. If the council approves the funding, the city will go after more federal funding to complete the rest of the plan.

The pandemic also revealed the technology updates needed in the Common Council Chambers. The council has experienced audio and visual issues when streaming meetings, Adkins explained. While the ARPA request is for $100,000, Godwin said the chambers need a number of technological updates totaling about $250,000. The additional costs will be explored, and the ordinance may be amended before the Feb. 15 council meeting, Adkins said.

Investing in youth

The $1.5 million requested for job training would actually help revitalize the summer youth programs Gary used to offer. McCain participated in one such program 31 years ago, working for NIPSCO when he was just 17.

The initiative would have two elements: the Summer Youth Employment Program, which would pay teenagers to work in for local companies, and the Mayor's Youth Leadership Training Institute, which would show participants "how a city functions from tip to tail," McCain said.

"We want to show them what it is like to report to work at a certain time and have responsibilities and earn money," McCain said.

Council members expressed appreciation for the presentations but also some frustration that the details were not shared earlier.

“I think that every council has learned more this evening about this legislation than we ever have before," Godwin said. "Council members have a lot of different ideas about how we’d like to spend the $80 million, ... but very clearly your administration chose not to include the council.”

Prince said the administration has "no intention of omitting or disregarding the council at all," adding that council members can come to him with any concerns or ideas they have. The council and the administration will be meeting soon to come up with a "collaborative plan" for the remainder of the funds, Prince said.

All four ARPA appropriation requests will be on the Feb. 15 city council agenda.

