Project will realign highways, open space for rail development in Miller

The reconfiguration of U.S. 12 and U.S. 20 through Gary’s Miller neighborhood is set to begin as early as Thursday with the closure of U.S. 12 between its current junction with U.S. 20 and Old Hobart Road.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will construct a new intersection of the highways east of Lake Street. The realignment will create space for the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District’s Double Track project, which includes plans for an expanded South Shore Line station and parking lots.

INDOT said the project also will allow for enhanced drainage and storm sewers in the area of the new highway intersection, and promote safety with the creation of the new, traffic-light regulated intersection and the permanent closure of the current stretch of U.S. 12 between U.S. 20 and Clay Street.

INDOT said it expects the new U.S. 12/20 connection to open in late September.

During construction, access to businesses and homes still will be available along the current U.S. 12 between Clay and Lake streets.

The realignment ultimately will allow for the transfer of what will become Old U.S. 12 to the city of Gary and NICTD for the Miller Station expansion and associated development.