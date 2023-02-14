MERRILLVILLE — Girard Jenkins wants to use his experience and influence to "help Gary rise back up."

"As a kid, I knew about Gary — Gary was very, very powerful," Jenkins said, adding that the decline of the city's steel industry "doesn't mean that there is no more talent here."

Jenkins, vice president of operations for the Chicago office of the McKissack McKissack Inc. architecture firm, served as the featured speaker during the Gary Chamber of Commerce's Black History Month luncheon, held Monday at Chateau Banquets in Merrillville. Jenkins shared McKissack's groundbreaking history as an outgrowth of the oldest minority-owned architecture/engineering firm in the U.S., and he discussed how the company hopes to help Gary.

McKissack McKissack Inc.'s impressive portfolio includes the new National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on the National Mall and the Navy Pier Centennial Project. The organization's roots date back to the mid 1800s, when a young man was stolen from Ghana and sold to a slave owner named William McKissack. The man was given the name Moses McKissack and was taught the craft of brick-making.

Jenkins said Moses quickly became "a master of construction," a skill he passed down to his son. In the early 1900s, Moses' grandsons became the first licensed Black architects in the southeastern part of the U.S. The McKissack firm continued to expand, and in 1942, it was awarded a $5.7 million contract to design and build the 99th Pursuit Squadron Airbase in Tuskegee, Alabama. At the time, that was the largest federal contract ever given to an African American firm.

In the late 1960s, twin sisters Cheryl and Deryl McKissack, Moses' great-great-granddaughters, began learning the family business. Today, Cheryl is CEO of the original McKissack & McKissack firm, based in New York, and Deryl leads the offshoot, McKissack McKissack Inc., which has corporate offices in Washington, D.C., and Chicago.

"Both of them are a force of nature in this business," Jenkins said of the twins. "We're so close, we're neighbors. Why can't we do anything in Gary? ... Why can't we bridge that gap together?"

Jenkins said he and Deryl McKissak are interested in bringing financial and educational resources to Gary. He said McKissack McKissack Inc. could advise the city on redeveloping the downtown and could host Gary youth for summer internships.

"We need to bring something back that's going to revitalize what we're doing here in Gary," Jenkins said. "Use me, use the name, let us come over and offer any kind of help or assistance that we possibly can."

