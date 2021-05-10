Prosecutors drop charges against man who filmed woman's arrest by now-fired cop

Gary City Court Judge Deidre Monroe ordered the charges dismissed without prejudice, which means prosecutors could refile them at a later date.

James' attorney, Michael A. Campbell, said he and his client were happy to see justice prevail.

"We maintained all along that the video speaks for itself, and that Mr. James did nothing wrong. All he did was exercise his First Amendment right to film the police, and he spoke up when he saw what he believed to be an abuse of power by a now former Gary police officer," Campbell said. "As difficult as this whole situation has been for Mr. James, we want to commend the Lake County prosecutor's office for their thorough review of the case and ultimate dismissal."

James said during a news conference last summer he was getting gas about 1 a.m. July 11 when a woman pulled into the parking lot and started yelling about someone following her.

Peck arrived shortly afterward and never identified himself as a Gary police officer, James said.

In the video, the woman looks at James as Peck holds her arms behind her back and says, "Don't you leave me here."