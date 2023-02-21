GARY — Latrice Dodson said her son Orie was a typical teenager — he loved basketball, video games, making dance videos on TikTok and exploring the outdoors.

"He was a really happy kid," Latrice recalled.

Last Thursday, Orie was found lying unresponsive outside a church in Gary's Midtown neighborhood. The 13-year-old had been fatally shot in what police have ruled a homicide.

"He was literally executed," Latrice said during a Monday prayer vigil.

Pastor Christopher Robinson, of Rivers of Life Worship Center, said the vigil was held to bring awareness to the issue of gun violence in Gary and to celebrate all of the lives that have been lost.

In 2020, Gary's per capita homicide rate was about 78 per 100,000 residents; about 2 1/2 times higher than Chicago's 2020 per capita homicide rate. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 1999 and 2020, 2,099 residents in Lake, LaPorte and Porter counties died of homicide, a rate of 12.5 homicide victims for every 100,000 residents. That's more than double the national homicide rate of 5.9 for every 100,000 residents.

"Gun violence is nothing new to our community, but today we are taking a stand. ... Enough is enough," Robinson said. "Gary, Indiana, should not be a place of terror, it should be a place of safety."

Dozens of red, black and silver balloons filled the clear blue sky above True Faith Church on Monday afternoon. Latrice and Robinson released their heart and star-shaped balloons in unison as someone in the crowd shouted "We love you Orie!"

Orie was the second son Latrice lost to gun violence. In 2016, 17-year-old Canova Webb was shot and killed.

The grieving mother's message was simple: "Put the guns down."

Gun violence is a particularly prevalent issue among youth. In Lake County, the rate of youth, ages 18 and under, killed in firearm-related incidents between 1999 to 2020 was 7.1 per 100,000 people. The national rate was 1.9, and the rate for Indiana as a whole was 2.1.

According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, firearms were the leading cause of death for American youth ages 19 and under in 2020. Johns Hopkins' research also shows states with high gun death rates tend to be ones with weaker gun laws.

Indiana has a stand-your-ground law, and last summer permitless carry was made legal.

"The gun laws in our community need to change," Robinson told the crowd.

Latrice said gun owners should have to undergo background checks and take gun safety classes.

In addition to stricter gun laws, Robinson said Gary needs more programming options for youth.

"This is not the end of the conversation, we will keep going until we see change," Robinson said. "The culture and normalcy connected to gun violence must be dismantled."

Latrice has organized a GoFundMe to help cover Orie's funeral expenses.

