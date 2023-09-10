GARY — Luis Rodriguez ran through the inflatable bald eagle tunnel and embraced his friend.

"Leon, I made it!"

The 76-year-old Vietnam War veteran beamed as he stood next to race organizer Leon Wolek.

“I didn’t set out to beat anybody, I just wanted the satisfaction of finishing. But, I heard that I did beat some people," Rodriguez said with a twinkle in his eye.

Rodriguez and Wolek met at a Disabled American Veterans meeting a few years back. Rodriguez has volunteered for the race in the past, but this was his first year participating. Wolek, whose late father served in World War II, has been organizing Leon's Triathlon since 1983. Held at the Wolf Lake Memorial Park in Hammond, the triathlon honors military veterans and first responders.

"It's a patriotic event that just happens to have a sporting element," Wolek explained.

Three years ago, around the twentieth anniversary of the September 11 attacks, Wolek decided to create a "sister event" held in September. Called America's Race, the annual event takes place at West Beach in the Indiana Dunes National Park. This year there was a K-9 5K held Saturday and an obstacle 5K and 10K held Sunday. Wolek said some 200 people participated in this year's races, including representatives from about 20 local public safety groups.

Viava Lattimer, 10, ran with her friends Katie and Kira Brennan, who are 11 and 9, respectively. All three of the girl's fathers are volunteer firefighters with the Ogden Dunes Fire Department. After the race, Katie and Kira's mom, Laura Brennan, reminded them that their great grandfather served in World War II and their grandfather served in Vietnam.

"I think they would have thought this was pretty cool," Laura said as she embraced her daughters.

For Jim Chancellor, participating in the race was a way of "passing the torch" to the next generation. The 75-year-old Vietnam veteran said it's important for older veterans to connect with younger veterans and active servicemen.

“I believe we’re all the same ... our love of country, that commitment to America, if you close your eyes and hear us talk it’s the exact same thing, the only difference is there’s 50 years between me and him," Chancellor said.

A Marine Corps group based out of Crown Point brought a team of about 20 "poolees," people who have enlisted but have not yet left for basic training. The young people stuck together throughout the race, cheering one another on.

Sgt. Raul Salgado said many of the race's obstacles are similar to the training the poolees will experience at bootcamp.

The course was littered with different symbolic challenges. Runners hauled large firehoses to remember the first responders that rushed to the twin towers on 9/11, they ran along the shores of Lake Michigan carrying buckets of water to honor D-Day and the forested trails represented Vietnam.

Runners in the 10K looped the course twice.

Kody Lotz of Valparaiso took first place in the 10K. Lotz spent 13 years in the Army and decided to run the race alongside his Orangetheory Fitness co-workers. Maggie Veldman, who also works at Orangetheory, came in second place.

Veldman said two laps was the perfect number.

"Once for me and once for those who can't."

5K runner Anthony Catella, a Chaplain Captain with the 1st Battalion, Indiana Veteran’s Reserve Corp, said he wanted to walk the course again after the race so he could take time to reflect on all the sacrifices veterans and first responders have made.

"Besides church, I can't think of a better way to spend a Sunday," Catella said.

