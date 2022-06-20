RailCats partner to help Salvation Army

GARY — The Gary SouthShore RailCats mix it up with the Chicago Dogs in a fundraiser for The Salvation Army on June 30.

The game is at 6:45 p.m. at the U.S. Steel Yard, One Stadium Plaza, Gary. The outing includes one of the Region’s best fireworks shows celebrating Independence Day.

RailCats management has reduced the ticket price to just $10 to make it more affordable so families can enjoy pro baseball, fireworks and food at the ballpark. Parking is free.

"We are so grateful to Pat and Lindy Salvi and Brian Lyter of Salvi Sports and the entire RailCats organization for supporting Gary and surrounding communities by helping individuals and families served by The Salvation Army of Lake County,” said Kevin Feldman, director of development for The Salvation Army of Lake County.

“I am a huge baseball fan and love being at the Steel Yard for RailCats games. I love it even more when I know that it’s helping those who are struggling to feed their families and pay their rent,” Feldman said.

Tickets are on sale now for the game and can be purchased online by visiting SalArmyLakeCounty.org and clicking on the slide containing the Gary RailCats and Chicago Dogs logos.

The Salvation Army Lake County serves the entire county from its three community centers in Munster, East Chicago and Gary by providing emergency food assistance, homelessness prevention services, after-school programs for children and youth, music education programs and more.

Visit SalArmyLakeCounty.org to discover more about The Salvation Army and its work — and how to help neighbors in need.

For more information, contact Kevin Feldman at 219-838-1328 or Kevin.Feldman@usc.SalvationArmy.org.

