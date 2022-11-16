'Ready for Eddie': State Sen. Melton announces bid for mayor of Gary

GARY — "I am running for mayor because Gary deserves better right now," state Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, told the crowded room Wednesday evening.

"Gary has always been resilient, now it is time for us to be prolific," Melton said.

It was standing room only in the small storefront located at 3669 Broadway, which will serve as Melton's campaign headquarters.

Attendees chanted "We're ready for Eddie" as Melton got behind the podium.

The two-term senator's campaign is built around the phrase "Gary Deserves Better NOW." Melton said the use of "NOW" was intentional, standing for "No Opportunities Wasted."

“We can’t afford to wait another four years to get it right,” Melton said. "We have to move past just simply reimagining Gary without a plan."

Born and raised in Gary, Melton has grown frustrated with the lack of progress in the city. From economic development to basic city services, "the communities surrounding Gary are 20 and 30 years ahead of us in every category," Melton told The Times.

Current Mayor Jerome Prince was elected in 2019, unseating incumbent Karen Freeman-Wilson. Prince has structured his administration around "Reimaging Gary" by emphasizing public safety, improving customer service for residents and visitors and cleaning up the city.

When asked for comment on Melton's candidacy, Prince said he will "continue running the city as I have been doing for two plus years and that includes during a historic pandemic."

"We have realized some successes and look forward as we address other challenges as well as welcome new opportunities," Prince wrote in a statement to The Times.

It all starts with a plan

First elected to Senate in 2016, Melton has been a strong proponent of redeveloping the city's Buffington Harbor area into an intermodal transit center.

Melton pushed for the 2019 Indiana law authorizing the Gary casino relocation. The Majestic Star Casino operated on Lake Michigan in Buffington Harbor for 25 years. After the 2019 relocation law was passed, Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana was able to replace the Majestic Star. Located adjacent to eastbound Interstate 80-94 at the Burr Street exit, Hard Rock opened in 2021 and has been the top-earning gaming destination in the state for over a year.

With the relocation of the casino, Melton said, he would like to see the Buffington Harbor area achieve its "full potential."

The 2021 state budget included $1.2 million for the second phase of a study sought by Melton investigating the feasibility of turning Buffington Harbor into a transportation and logistics hub. With a port, the Gary/Chicago International Airport, multiple major highways and the CSX, Norfolk Southern and Canadian National rail lines; Melton said Gary, and Buffington Harbor specifically, would be the ideal location for a transportation and logistics hub.

"We have to use our strengths," Melton said. He lead the charge to make Buffington Harbor an intermodal transit hub in the General Assembly, but the project "stopped in its tracks because I wasn't able to gain the support of this administration."

Melton said an updated master plan, with a specific vision for each part of the city, will help guide future development. He said the city needs to do its "due diligence" researching potential developers and listening to the public before making final decisions. Residents have protested multiple projects throughout the past year because they felt the developments would harm the surrounding neighborhood.

Instead of locating transportation-related businesses in residential areas, Melton said, they should be located in Buffington Harbor, helping establish the area as a transit hub.

"There is a way to do economic development without compromising our health and safety,” Melton said, noting the industrialization of Gary has impacted many residents' quality of life.

Melton's master plan for the city includes development related to the South Shore Double Track project. The $650 million initiative will speed travel from Northwest Indiana to Chicago by adding new commuter rail track to the current one-track line between Gary and Michigan City. The project includes stations in Gary's Miller Beach area and at the downtown Gary Metro Center. The areas around the stations have been designated as Transit Development Districts, or TDDs, meaning growth in the value of tax revenue generated in those districts will be used to support transit-oriented residential and commercial projects.

Melton already has ideas for transit-oriented residential and commercial projects; including a new Metro Center and market-rate housing throughout the city.

If elected Melton said he will listen to the public when making decisions about development, ensuring the process is transparent and meetings are heavily publicized.

“It starts with a master plan," Melton said. "We can’t have a hodgepodge of potential projects sprinkled throughout the city without having a master plan of development."

'Bringing my talents home'

“I get passionate when I talk about my city," Melton told The Times.

Reflecting on the Gary of his youth, Melton remembers a city with well-maintained parks, a skating rink, local doctor's offices, a plethora of extracurricular activities and plenty of options for fresh groceries.

"Now is the time to remind the world of who we are," Melton told the excited crowd Wednesday. "This election will be a defining moment for Gary. ... Will we choose progress or regress?"

Melton, who works as the manager of Corporate Citizen and Community Relations for Northern Indiana Public Service Company, originally decided to run for Senate because he "wanted to be a voice for those who felt like they weren’t being heard."

"Oftentimes Gary, as a collective, has historically been that voice that’s not being heard,” Melton said.

In 2019, Melton launched a bid for governor but dropped out of the race after just four months because he was unable to raise enough money. He has served the Indiana State Senate as assistant minority leader and is currently the ranking minority member on the Appropriations and State Budget Committee. He has also sat on a number of boards and commissions including the Indiana Commission on the Social Status of Black Males, the State Board of Education, the American Association of Blacks in Energy, the Executive Committee of the National Conference of State Legislators and as deputy chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

After learning to "fight downstate" to get his voice heard as a Democrat in a Republican supermajority, Melton said, he knows how to work across the aisle and how to tap into state and federal resources.

"Now I'm bringing my talents home," Melton said.

During the Wednesday announcement, Melton unveiled a platform built on five pillars: improving public safety; ensuring city government is reliable by properly maintaining the city's parks, sidewalks, roads, streetlights and other infrastructure-related services; investing in youth programming; promoting a healthier community by addressing barriers to nutrition and medical care; and attracting economic development that impacts the entire city.

Another top priority of Melton's is providing wraparound services for Gary's most vulnerable residents. Melton said tackling issues like crime, requires addressing the root cause — poverty.

"We are faced with issues of poverty, of crime and a general lack of resources on a municipal level," Melton said. "But we have hard-working men and women that are fighting every day to provide for themselves and their families, and as mayor, I’m not going to allow the negative narrative (of Gary) to continue to permeate throughout the nation without showing residents alternatives.”