Region home badly damaged in fire

GARY — A Gary home was badly damaged in an early morning fire Tuesday, firefighters said.

At 5:30 a.m. crews were called to the 7000 block of Ash Avenue, said Gary Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Jones.

Gary firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews worked for two hours to extinguish the blaze and firefighters searched the home for any possible occupants.

Jones said no one was injured in the fire, but there was heavy structural damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and an investigation is ongoing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.