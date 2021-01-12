 Skip to main content
Region home badly damaged in fire
Region home badly damaged in fire

At 5:30 a.m. Tuesday crews were called to the 7000 block of Ash Avenue, said Gary Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Jones.

GARY — A Gary home was badly damaged in an early morning fire Tuesday, firefighters said.

At 5:30 a.m. crews were called to the 7000 block of Ash Avenue, said Gary Fire Department Deputy Chief Mark Jones.

Gary firefighters were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. 

Crews worked for two hours to extinguish the blaze and firefighters searched the home for any possible occupants.

Jones said no one was injured in the fire, but there was heavy structural damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and an investigation is ongoing.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

