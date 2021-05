Region man, 71, drives through railway gates, strikes moving train, police say

GARY — A driver who was sent to a local hospital after crashing into a moving train Sunday despite the railway gates being down told police he didn't remember much about the crash, an official said.

Police responded about 12:50 p.m. to West 15th Avenue and Fulton Street for a report that a car and train had collided, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers discovered a 71-year-old Hammond man had driven a 2017 gray Jeep Patriot into a train that was traveling northbound on the tracks. The railway gates and lights were both functioning properly, Westerfield said.

The driver was transported to the hospital for his injuries. He later told police he was on his way home but couldn't recall much of what happened.

The Jeep was totaled in the crash, and damages to the train were estimated between $10,000 to $25,000. However, the man's injuries were minimal, Westerfield said.

No information on toxicology results were available Wednesday. Investigators believe the man's age may have been a factor in the crash, Westerfield said.

