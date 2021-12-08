 Skip to main content
Region officers stranded with COVID-19 in Dominican Republic
GARY — Two Region officers are currently stranded in a motel in the Dominican Republic after contracting COVID-19 and being forced from the hospital, police said. Local police have began efforts in raising money to help the officers safely return home. 

Just after Thanksgiving, Gary Police Department Detective Olivia Vasquez and Sgt. Chris Taylor went on vacation to the Dominican Republic. However, not long into their trip, they began to feel ill and were admitted into a hospital with severe coronavirus symptoms. 

Because the police department insurance cannot cover medical expenses incurred in a foreign country, the two were forced to exhaust their personal finances to pay medical costs, Gary Police Department Sgt. William Fazekas wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Because of lack of funds, Vasquez and Taylor were forced to leave the hospital. They are currently suffering from coronavirus in a motel near the airport, waiting to be able to travel back to Northwest Indiana. 

Gary Police Department Cmdr. Jack Hamady said they were supposed to return home to the Region on this past Sunday but were unable to. 

Gary police began fundraising Wednesday with a goal of $5,000 to assist the officers in medical and travel expenses to allow them passage back home. Individuals can donate to the GoFundMe page named, "Help bring our Brother & Sister home!"

"At this point we don't know how much longer they will be stranded out of country," Fazekas said. "Please help us lessen their financial constraints and help bring them home safe."

