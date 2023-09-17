Region Recovery Riot Joshua Johnson and his daughter Violet draw a message of hope in sidewalk chalk at the Region Recovery Riot Saturday outside the Gary Aquatorium.

GARY — At the Region Recovery Riot, attendees spent their Saturday at the Gary Aquatorium offering hugs, smiles and resources to those who showed up to support a group that promotes the celebration of anyone in recovery from substance abuse.

"This is what church is to me," said Sabrina Colbert, who helped organize the event. "This is an ongoing service. This is my family."

The event invited anyone in recovery, their families, social service professionals and anyone interested in supporting the cause for an afternoon of volleyball, a DJ, arts and crafts, yoga, hiking, and the chance to visit a memorial room for those who have lost their life due to substance use. The event highlights different forms of recovery from substance use and shows those who are in recovery that any positive change should be celebrated.

"When you know better, you do better," Colbert said. "And that's a big part of recovery."

More than 40 social service organizations and other vendors from around the state had booths set up with their offerings. This included Regional Health Systems, Limelight Recovery, the Community Change Center, local halfway houses, holistic wellness businesses, local recovery clubhouses, advocacy centers, housing resources, medicated assisted treatment centers and more.

"Today has been amazing," Gary Harm Reduction Founder Kristen Martin said. "Especially seeing all the pathway of recovery be accepted and seeing the memorial."

Abstinence from substances is what many people think of when they think of recovering from substance use. While it is still a completely viable method, alternative pathways to recovery include use of medicated assisted treatment, changing your relationship with drugs and use of harm reduction services, which help those who use drugs and equip them with "life-saving tools and information to create positive change in their lives and potentially save their lives," according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. This can include equipping them with overdose reversing medication naloxone, fentanyl testing strips for drugs, needle exchange programs and more.

According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, drug deaths in Indiana increased by approximately 21% between 2020 and 2021. During that time, Lake County saw an approximately 30% increase in drug-related deaths. Provisional data shows a decrease in deaths for 2022, but the need for assistance persists. Organizers said it's evident in how many people showed up to access resources and how many people came to support the event.

Kristina Majstoric, a community outreach organizer for the event, said she's proud to see how the event grew from under 200 attendees to more than 350 this year.

"A lot more of the recovery community is coming together," Majstoric said. "I'm proud of the amount of willingness from everybody to be a part of this."

Among them was Michael Gagliano, who has been in recovery for six years and works as a Mobile Integrated Response Coordinator for HealthLinc, an organization that offers comprehensive and adaptive medical care to individuals.

"We have few resources for our people here in Lake County," Michael Gagliano said. "We have to connect ourselves because [the county] won't."

Gagliano said he wants people in recovery to know that it is possible to recover and heal with the anchor of community.

"You can still be yourself, you can still have fun," he said. "I don't do this for me. It's to see every single person living a happy and fulfilling life."

If you or someone you love is in the process of seeking harm reduction services or treatment from substance abuse, visit garyharmreduction.com.

