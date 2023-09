Region Recovery Riot 2022 The first Region Recovery Riot took place last year at the Gary Aquatorium. This year's event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16.

GARY — September is National Recovery Month, and a team of advocates in Northwest Indiana is working to ensure anyone who is recovering from substance abuse has a place to feel at home.

Gary Harm Reduction will host the second annual Region Recovery Riot from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Gary Aquatorium on the Marquette Park Pavilion at 6918 Oak Ave. The event will include volleyball, a DJ, arts and crafts, yoga, hiking, and a memorial room for those who have lost their life due to substance use. Social service organizations from around the state will have booths set up with their offerings. Members of the planning committee met monthly to coordinate the event.

The goal of the event is to "increase visibility of folks in recovery and people who use drugs," said Kristen Martin, founder of Gary Harm Reduction.

“I thought it’d be cool to destigmatize this in Gary," Martin said. "So much of substance use disorder is in isolation. We just wanted to bring everyone together because we heal in community.”

The event is open to those who are in any period of recovery, Martin said, in any way they choose to define it.

“Recovery is defined by the individual," Martin said. "It can be any positive change."

Kristina Majstoric, a community outreach organizer for the event, said there are many different avenues to recovery. While they focus many of the services on recovering from substance use, everyone is welcome to join the event and celebrate those who have lived experience.

"There are different structures and programs for recovery," Majstoric said. "This is a welcoming space for anyone who says they’re in recovery or those who are a family member of someone in recovery.”

Vendors include Regional Health Systems, Limelight Recovery, local halfway houses, holistic wellness businesses, local recovery clubhouses, advocacy centers, housing resources, medicated assisted treatment centers and more. Martin and Majstoric said compared to those who pursue abstinence, there is not always as much support for people who choose alternate pathways when trying to recover from substance use. This can include use of medicated assisted treatment, changing your relationship with drugs and use of harm reduction services, which help those who use drugs and equip them with "life-saving tools and information to create positive change in their lives and potentially save their lives," according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. This can include equipping them with overdose reversing medication naloxone, fentanyl testing strips for drugs, needle exchange programs and more.

The goal is to offer compassion, Martin said, and meet people where they are.

"There are a lot of resources that Lake County isn’t privy to," Martin said. "There is still a heavy stigma attached to people who use drugs. The community needs education. They just don’t know what is available to them.”

The event is free to the public. More information is available on the Region Recovery Riot's website and Facebook page.

