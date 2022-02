Region truck stop, restaurant destroyed in blaze, fire chief says

GARY — A Region travel stop that houses a gas station and a Denny's was destroyed in a fire sparked Thursday morning. Gary firefighters worked on scene for several hours containing the flames, which had spread throughout the entire building.

Crews responded to the fire at 10:41 a.m. Thursday at Love's Travel Stop in the 3100 block of Grant Street, said Gary Fire Department Chief Sean O'Donnell.

O'Donnell said for the most part a total of 12 Gary firefighters with aid from support staff battled the blaze Thursday, equipped with two tower ladders and two fire engines.

"The firefighters did a phenomenal job out here, with it being cold and with how we work short around here, they really did phenomenal work today," O'Donnell said.

Due to an elevated risk of fuel tanks on the property, Gary police asked the public to avoid Grant Street from 35th Avenue to Interstate 94 Thursday afternoon.

O'Donnell said everyone was able to get out of the building by the time first responders arrived and there were no reported injuries.

When Gary firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were visible coming from the roof. The fire spread through the travel stop, consuming the Denny's and gas station store, evolving into a fully-involved structure fire.

O'Donnell said the building is a complete loss and an investigation is underway into the cause of the fire. The State Fire Marshal's Office also is aiding in the investigation.

O'Donnell said it was a challenging fire that took a lot of work and time for the crew to contain. However, with how busy the department is, he hopes the city's fire force can continue to grow.

"I am thankful to the administration who's trying to beef up our resources, which have diminished over the years," he said. "We have 19 firefighters starting a week from Wednesday, so hopefully that will help."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sarah Reese Lake County Courts and Social Justice Reporter Sarah covers crime, courts and public safety. She began her career at The Times in 2004. Contact her at sarah.reese@nwi.com or 219-933-3351. Follow Sarah Reese Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today