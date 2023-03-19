In 2016 Indianapolis, which has 324,440 more residents than Lake County, produced 14,630,253 MTCO2e. Gary, which has a population that is about one-tenth the size of Indianapolis, produced 12,555,294 MTCO2e in 2017.

Industry accounts for over 90% of Gary's emissions.

The city's Department of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs works alongside state and federal authorities to oversee emission permits. Scott-Henry said U.S. Steel alone has over 230 permits with the city.

Latham said the city's contaminated air is hitting "us directly in our pockets."

Communities of color are disproportionately impacted by environmental degradation, Latham said. The Guardian report found that census tracts in Northwest Indiana with the highest amount of air pollution had 60% non-white populations.

Health disparities related to environmental contamination keep "people in a cycle of poverty" because residents have to spend more money on medical care, Latham explained.

According to the EPA's "Environmental Justice Screen" tool, much of Gary ranks in the highest percentiles in the country for cancer risk, asthma prevalence and low life expectancy.

Scott-Henry said the city wants to create a climate resilience plan. The existing Gary Climate Action Plan lays out a strategy for reducing emissions that includes; improving energy efficiency in city buildings and homes; training members of the local workforce in solar installation; encouraging residential solar; increasing the city's tree canopy; getting more electric vehicles; establishing EV charging stations near major highways; and supporting the local food system.

"We have to as a community come together and figure this out. ... It's all about the survival of our community," Scott-Henry said. "I'm afraid that we're not ready."