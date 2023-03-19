GARY — Brenda Scott-Henry told the audience to "drive down 94, not as a driver but as a passenger, close your eyes and you'll know when you get to certain exits because you can smell the diesel."
Interstates 94, 65 and 90; U.S. 12 and 20 — every day, hundreds of thousands of cars and trucks travel the many highways that crisscross the Crossroads of America. While most vehicles simply pass through, the pollutants they leave behind have long-lasting environmental impacts.
According to a recent Guardian analysis of research from the University of Washington and Virginia Tech, the Northwest corner of Indiana and the South and West sides of Chicago have some of the worst air pollution in the country. The study looked at fine particles of air pollution called PM 2.5. Emitted by industrial operations, vehicles and wildfires, PM 2.5 particles are small enough to make it into the deepest part of the lungs and into the bloodstream.
PM 2.5 accounts for most air pollution-related health impacts in the U.S.
The Guardian report found that a central section of Indianapolis had the fifth-worst air pollution in the country, Northwest Indiana had the fourth-worst and Chicago's South and West sides have the third-worst. Neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Bakersfield, California, were listed second and first, respectively.
During a summer interview discussing respiratory health, Brian Urbaszewski of the Chicago-based Respiratory Health Association told The Times that the Region's air pollution can be looked at "like a cake."
"There is the cake and there’s the frosting. There is a lot of stuff blowing into Northwest Indiana from downstate and from Illinois, but then there is the frosting on the cake which is all of the local stuff," Urbaszewski said. "It is the combo."
The number of PM 2.5 particles is highest around East Chicago, Hammond and Gary — the Region's industrial core.
During a February meeting of the Gary Air Pollution Committee, Scott-Henry, who leads the city's Sustainability and Environmental Affairs Department, said the Steel City's air quality used to be even worse.
"I read an article where it showed that when you came to the city of Gary, there was just this cloud over the city," Scott-Henry said.
As steel production slowed and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency increased regulations, air quality improved. However, the Hoosier state continues to have a problem with pollution.
Indiana leads the nation in the amount of toxic pollutants released per square mile, according to the EPA's 2021 Toxic Release Inventory. The inventory reported that in 2019, about 123 million pounds of harmful chemicals were disposed of in Indiana. Some 26 million pounds were released into the air; U.S. Steel Gary Works was the state's top polluter.
"I know Gary needs business, but we need to be careful about who we're allowing in here," resident Michelle Robinson said during the committee meeting. "All money isn't good money, especially if it's killing us."
Councilwoman Lori Latham, D-at-large revived the city's Air Pollution Committee after years of inactivity. Feb. 28 was the committee's first meeting.
A city with a plan
"Where there are challenges there are also opportunities," Scott-Henry told attendees during the meeting.
Though Gary's high level of air pollution is undeniable, the Steel City has also been ahead of the curb when it comes to sustainability.
Gary is one of the only municipalities in the Region that has an environmental affairs department. Also, in 2019 Gary and Michigan City participated in Indiana University's Environmental Resilience Cohort. Using emission data from 2017, Gary created a greenhouse gas inventory and a climate action plan.
In 2021, several other Region communities participated in the cohort including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
Of the three counties, Lake's emissions were the highest with 34,706,179 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, or MTC+O2e. In comparison, the City of Chicago, which has a population five times larger than Lake County, produced 31,035,000 MTCO2e in 2017.
In 2016 Indianapolis, which has 324,440 more residents than Lake County, produced 14,630,253 MTCO2e. Gary, which has a population that is about one-tenth the size of Indianapolis, produced 12,555,294 MTCO2e in 2017.
Industry accounts for over 90% of Gary's emissions.
The city's Department of Sustainability and Environmental Affairs works alongside state and federal authorities to oversee emission permits. Scott-Henry said U.S. Steel alone has over 230 permits with the city.
Latham said the city's contaminated air is hitting "us directly in our pockets."
Communities of color are disproportionately impacted by environmental degradation, Latham said. The Guardian report found that census tracts in Northwest Indiana with the highest amount of air pollution had 60% non-white populations.
Health disparities related to environmental contamination keep "people in a cycle of poverty" because residents have to spend more money on medical care, Latham explained.
According to the EPA's "Environmental Justice Screen" tool, much of Gary ranks in the highest percentiles in the country for cancer risk, asthma prevalence and low life expectancy.
Scott-Henry said the city wants to create a climate resilience plan. The existing Gary Climate Action Plan lays out a strategy for reducing emissions that includes; improving energy efficiency in city buildings and homes; training members of the local workforce in solar installation; encouraging residential solar; increasing the city's tree canopy; getting more electric vehicles; establishing EV charging stations near major highways; and supporting the local food system.
"We have to as a community come together and figure this out. ... It's all about the survival of our community," Scott-Henry said. "I'm afraid that we're not ready."