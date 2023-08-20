GARY — Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Hughes approached the podium with an air of pride as he scanned the audience of approximately 50 who were seated in chairs draped elegantly in white fabric covers, dressed in their fanciest outfits Friday night at the Faith Community Center.

"This is Gary at its finest," Hughes said with a smile, looking out at the group of sharply dressed attendees.

The audience was there to view the first episode of "Relentless Faith: Rebuilding the City of Gary," a new docuseries about local leaders fighting to revitalize the city and embrace positive changes for the betterment of its citizens. In the first episode of what the directors expect to be a five to seven part series, community members chronicle the city's ascent to a lucrative function of the Rust Belt in the early 20th century to its historical decline during racial tensions of the 1960s and the "white flight" that caused the population to decline rapidly.

The episode included interviews with members of the community who experienced the changes growing up in Gary during the late 20th century, and have stayed in the community with the hope their vision of making the city an even greater place than what it once was.

Docuseries developers Pastor Dennis Walton, founder of FaithWorks Network, and his daughter Jennifer, director and founder of FaithWorks Media, are hoping the series can inspire others to view the city in a more positive light.

"Our goal is to unify and make the city a better place," Dennis Walton said. "Not just buildings or the economy, but the people and the culture. I believe love will help people heal from the inside out."

Austin Carr, who does planning, operations, safety and security for FaithWorks Media and Gateway Studios, said he became a part of the team because he saw the passion and drive in the FaithWorks team for their city, something he had for his home city of Detroit.

"I've seen what has been done there to revive that city," Carr said. "To see somebody [in Gary] who actually has a heart for the people, not only for economic change but for the revitalization of the soul of their city, I knew I had to be part of it."

He said the Waltons' have the desire to identify where the people of Gary are struggling, and how they can work directly with citizens to help them thrive in their city.

"These are people who truly care about what the citizens are facing," Carr said. "Looking at what could be keeping them from success, and how to bring the resources to them."

FaithWorks Network identified seven areas in which they believe can be cultivated for success: business growth, holistic healing, community safety, farm-to-table meals, environmental justice and renewable energy. Each of these topics will be explored further throughout the series.

Many of the interviewees sat on a question and answer panel after the screening, sharing what they believe contributed to the city's decline and what they think is the most crucial of these facets to invest in. They spoke on racism and layoffs within the steel industry as reasons for the decline, and cited a need for community investment, a diverse economy and encouraged others to see beyond Gary's plight and embrace their power as a community.

"People need to change with their culture," said Denise Dillard, chief of advocacy at Methodist Hospitals. "And their thinking. Know your power and be empowered as a people. Because indeed, we have earned that power as a community."

The next episode of the series will air in October. Episode one can be viewed of the FaithWorks Media Facebook page.

