Residents share concerns about public safety, city cleanliness at mayor's 'Listen and Talk' tour

GARY — Mayor Jerome Prince kicked off the first meeting of his "Listen and Talk" tour Wednesday night at Marquette Pavilion in Gary.

The tour, which includes forums over six weeks in each of Gary's six districts, includes updates from Prince on city initiatives and plans while fielding questions directly from residents. Residents shared concerns over public safety, cleanliness and infrastructure.

After a short introduction from Prince, Gary Health Commissioner Roland Walker shared updates with the group on COVID-19 progress in the area, citing a reduction in numbers and reinforcing the importance of protecting oneself against the virus. He shared an update on monkeypox cases, citing eight confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Four of those cases have been resolved, Walker said, and three are currently active.

In a series of questions from residents, two shared issues with city infrastructure and services. One resident, who said she lives on the 3800 block of Taft Street, said she has no access to city services such as snow removal, tree removal and a functioning storm drain. Another resident said pipes are sticking up out of the ground in an area near his home on 50th Avenue and Maryland Street.

Residents said they're often stuck doing their own maintenance typically done by the city.

Another resident asked if Prince would be willing to have local citizens who have tools, equipment and skills do city cleanup services. Prince cited the city's "All In Gary" campaign as an example of citizens working to clean up the city. He agreed with the resident that all citizens should be held accountable for city cleanup.

The resident also suggested these individuals contract with the city to help with cleanup.

"Cleanup is every day," Prince said. "We're even requiring our employees to be more accountable."

Public safety was another issue brought up at the forum. One resident said police should receive more resources to do their jobs effectively.

Prince responded and cited the Mobile Mental Health Unit and implementation of Operation Safe Zone as resources used to help with policing.

"All are productive tools to make our police officer's job a little better," Prince said.

Joy Holliday, executive director at the mayor's office of violence prevention, said the program allows citizens to help officers be proactive instead of reactive.

"It cannot just be the responsibility of law enforcement," Holliday said. "It must also be the responsibility of the community."