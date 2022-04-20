Resilient Midtown Gary Tour to highlight history of Steel City

GARY — A walking tour this Saturday will guide people through the history of Gary's Midtown neighborhood.

People will meet up at 11 a.m. Saturday at Campbell Friendship House, a settlement house at 2100 Washington St. that was built in 1928, to take part in the Resilient Midtown Tour.

Calumet Artist Residency, Indiana University Northwest and other community partners are staging the free walking tour, which will explore Gary’s historic district on foot. Midtown was a hub of African American life in Gary during the Jim Crow era when forced segregation divided the city.

People will visit 10 different stops of cultural, political and historical significance in Midtown during the two-mile-long walking tour. Visitors can learn more about Washington Street Church of God, the Consumers Co-operative Trading Company site, Brother's Keeper Garden, Israel CME Garden, the Jackson 5 home and Roosevelt High School.

Local historians like Tiffany Tolbert, Korry Shephard, Pastor Mike Dotson, Kaija Thomas and Dinahlynn Biggs will provide information at every stop. Attendees also will get a 30-page booklet Shephard, Corey Hagelberg and Jennifer Duncan made with brief histories of each stop and other points of interest in the neighborhood, as well as essays.

It's the final event in the Climate Season project, in which the Calumet Artist Residency partnered with the IU Northwest Performing Arts Department to raise awareness about the threat of climate change and what can be done to address it. The collaboration resulted in the production of the plays "Kaminski’s Lot” and “A Chorus of Oysters.”

"It's designed to connect some of the content of 'Kaminski's Lot' to the community," Hagelberg said. "It will bring folks out to see some of the places talked about in the play."

It is a follow-up to the first Resilient Midtown Gary Tour last fall. A pastor had previously led Midtown tours in the early 2000s.

"In the Jim Crow era, black people had to settle in the Midtown neighborhood so folks came up with unique strategies for self-reliance at a community level," Hagelberg said. "There were unique forms of cooperation like the Consumers Co-operative Trading Company, which was the largest African American cooperative in the country with 400 members in the early 1930s. It was the largest African American grocery store in the country. Our research found there also was the largest community garden in the country, a 300-acre garden at the area where Roosevelt is today."

People can learn about historic farming sites along the Little Calumet River, the first Baptist church in the city and a building designed by the noted architect William Wilson Cooke that preservationists are now working to restore.

"Come on out. It will be a lot of fun," Hagelberg said. "There will be different sites of historic architecture, the Jackson 5 home and a tree giveaway at the end. There's a diversity of different kinds of sites. It's a great experience and a great way to connect with a lot of amazing history."

The tour is free and open to the public, with no advance registration required.

