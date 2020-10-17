Sanitary District proposes trash fee hike for Gary residents

GARY — The Sanitary District is seeking approval for a significant garbage collection rate hike — a move the district says is critical to pay down finance-straining debt, pay Republic Services what it's owed and continue cleanup services.
Tony Walker, sanitary district attorney, said GSD has long used funds — arguably restricted for wastewater treatment — to cover its deficit, including payments to Republic Services for trash collection.
“This is a deficit they’ve been carrying annually and part of the commitment that Mayor (Jerome) Prince made coming into office in January was that he was going to be serious about balancing the city’s budgets, not running a deficit, and being fiscally responsible,” Walker said. “We want to be aligning our expenses with our revenue.”
The Gary Sanitary District has proposed raising its monthly collection rate for residential households from $16.30 to $28.25. The district bills for trash on its sewer bills.
Republic Services’ $20 million contract — first inked in 2015 after the city cut ties with Waste Management — includes a yearly 3% fee escalator, imposed on the district, for trash collection.
Republic Services’ monthly per household charge to the district has increased from $15.27 in 2015 to $17.70 this past January, while the district has only charged residents $16.30 since 2017.
The district has forecast Republic may charge as much as $18.78 in 2022, records show.
The council last approved a trash pickup fee schedule in 2013, which included a five-year annual rate increase that stopped at $16.30 in 2017.
That has led to an inherent annual deficit, said Dan Vicari, director of the Gary Sanitary District.
“We’re operating in a deficit right now at a rate of $133,000 every month. Every month we wait, that’s another $133,000 down the toilet,” Vicari said.
Walker said the previous administration under Karen Freeman-Wilson could have, but didn't, address this.
'A substantial increase'
This year alone, Vicari said the district will lose $1.2 million to bills owed to Republic for curbside collection. The total is about $1.6 million when including other service fees.
The proposed fee increase includes a portion to make up for the 2018-2020 revenues shortfalls over what it has and needs to be paid to Republic, according to the city’s accounting firm, Cender & Co.
Vicari and Walker said the proposed rate could be reduced in subsequent years once those shortfalls are covered.
Councilwoman Tai Adkins, D-4th, who chairs the Ways and Means committee, said she canceled last week’s meeting after she did not receive timely enough answers from the sanitary district regarding the proposal.
Vicari sent answers to Adkins a day prior to the scheduled meeting, but after her requested 2 p.m. deadline. Adkins said if the district had acknowledged receipt of her Oct. 8 request sooner or had requested additional time, she may not have canceled.
Support Local Journalism
Adkins, who has a background in procurement, said it comes down to having time to analyze and digest the data — so she can make an informed decision that’s in the best interest of her constituents.
“I’m not a politician. I’m learning politics. I’m a community leader with a strong business background and that’s how we operate to have efficient meetings,” Adkins said.
She added: “This is substantial increase, and I want to do my due diligence. I have a large senior citizen population.”
Adkins will reschedule the Ways and Means committee meeting for another date and time at the Tuesday's Common Council meeting.
Vicari said the city of Gary owed the Gary Sanitary District about $17 million in 2009. Much of that has been repaid, per a 2016 federal consent decree. The current balance, as of Oct. 12, is $4.25 million, Vicari said.
Walker said the council’s delayed actions, or any inaction, could send a "bad signal" to the federal government that it’s not serious about getting the district’s finances in order.
“There’s no way we can take another $1.6 million out of the GSD’s budget without running afoul of the consent decree,” Walker said.
The consent decree, in part, required the city to pay back millions in loans it took from the Sanitation District, among other things.
Financial strain
If the fee increase is not approved, Cender warned the district will continue to subsidize the solid waste cost from its sewer user charge revenues, which creates a financial structural imbalance and additional financial strain.
If the customer account difference is not resolved with Republic by year end, the District will continue to lose approximately $415,000 and $428,000 in 2021 and 2022, Cender warned.
Walker said it’s very likely GSD won’t be able to fund and provide dumpsters for future council-sponsored district cleanups —popular events with Gary residents — if the deficit continues.
Vicari said to cut costs, the district did not renew its contract with Richardson Disposal for alley cleanup and waste transfers. They paid $450,000 in 2018 and $600,000 in 2019 to Richardson, Vicari said.
“There’s no revenue to pay for that,” he said.
To Adkins’ point, Vicari acknowledged a price increase on residents is not an easy decision.
“It’s not a popular thing to do. I get it. I live in these neighborhoods, too. If I’m walking my dog down the street, I’ll have my neighbors looking at me like ‘You just raised my rates’ so it’s not fun," Vicari said. "It’s not an easy thing to do.”
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: Emerson
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: Spaulding
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: Ernie Pyle
Gary Schools: Edison
Gary Schools: George Washington Carver
Gary Schools: Horace Mann
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!