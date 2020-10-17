Sanitary District proposes trash fee hike for Gary residents

The district has forecast Republic may charge as much as $18.78 in 2022, records show.

The council last approved a trash pickup fee schedule in 2013, which included a five-year annual rate increase that stopped at $16.30 in 2017.

That has led to an inherent annual deficit, said Dan Vicari, director of the Gary Sanitary District.

“We’re operating in a deficit right now at a rate of $133,000 every month. Every month we wait, that’s another $133,000 down the toilet,” Vicari said.

Walker said the previous administration under Karen Freeman-Wilson could have, but didn't, address this.

'A substantial increase'

This year alone, Vicari said the district will lose $1.2 million to bills owed to Republic for curbside collection. The total is about $1.6 million when including other service fees.

The proposed fee increase includes a portion to make up for the 2018-2020 revenues shortfalls over what it has and needs to be paid to Republic, according to the city’s accounting firm, Cender & Co.

Vicari and Walker said the proposed rate could be reduced in subsequent years once those shortfalls are covered.