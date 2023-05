Deborah Leslie Deborah Leslie, 30, of Griffith

CROWN POINT — Two people were charged and arrested after video surveillance showed them moving the limp body of Deborah Leslie, 30, out of a motel parking lot before she was found deceased in an abandoned building set on fire in September, according to charging documents.

Police arrested Heather Richardson, 34, on May 12 and Emmit Yarbrough Jr., 56, on March 31. Both were charged with altering the scene of a death and failing to notify authorities of the discovery of a dead body, according to charges filed March 27.

Video surveillance showed Yarbrough pushing Leslie in a wheelchair in the late hours of Sept. 21 on the second floor of a Motel 6 in Hammond. Leslie wore a hat and a surgical mask over her face. She was covered in a bed sheet. Yarbrough and Richardson push the wheelchair toward the stairs and move it down to the parking lot. They open the passenger door of Leslie's Mazda and place her body in the front seat.

"Deborah Leslie did not appear to be cognitive, conscious and appeared to be unresponsive," court documents state.

Leslie was reported missing Sept. 23 to the Griffith Police Department. Her family had spoken to her Sept. 18 and said she was last see alive at a Motel 6 in Hammond. The same day she was reported missing, authorities were called to the 5300 block of West Eighth Avenue in Gary for a report of a burned building. Fire investigators discovered Leslie with third- and fourth-degree burns to her body, according to court documents.

Leslie's cause of death was a fentanyl and cocaine overdose, coroner's records showed. Leslie was identified through dental records, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Video surveillance showed Leslie, Yarbrough and Richardson drive into the motel parking lot in Leslie's red Mazda on Sept. 20.

David Leslie, Deborah's father, said he's glad the two individuals who contributed to the death of his daughter were apprehended, but he believes the circumstances of his daughter's death calls for higher charges.

"The charges are pretty minimal," he said. "In spite of video evidence. To me, it just doesn't seem to be justice enough. And I'll feel that way forever."

He said he hopes justice will be served and believes the evidence demonstrates that the defendants are culpable. He hopes people hear the story of his daughter's death and fight for justice for her, too.

Deborah was loved by many, the Leslie family said. She loved nature, God and spending time with people she loved. She was pursuing a business degree at Indiana University Northwest.

The Leslie family will bury Deborah this summer in Montana, David said.

"When I'm out in Montana and we lay her to rest, that will be my closure," he said.

