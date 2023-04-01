 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Semi driver struck by intoxicated motorist suffering life-threatening injuries

Investigators clean up the scene where a semi driver was struck Friday night on Interstate 80/94 near Grant Street. 

GARY — A Hobart man faces charges for operating while intoxicated after he struck a semi driver Friday night on Interstate 80/94, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. 

Troopers were called out around 11 p.m. for the report of a crash involving a pedestrian near Grant Street. The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Methodist Hospital's Northlake Campus. He was subsequently taken to a Chicago-area hospital because of the severity of his injuries.

Investigators said the semi driver parked in the right lane because construction has blocked the right shoulder. When he exited the vehicle and began to inspect his truck, he was hit by a passing vehicle. 

Robert Ballard, 41, faces one felony and two misdemeanor counts of OWI. He submitted to a field-sobriety test but refused to take a chemical test, state police said. A judge ordered him to take the test at a medical facility after the crash.

Ballard is being held at the Lake County Jail. 