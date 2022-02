Semi plunges into river off Indiana Toll Road, police say

GARY — A semitrailer fell 40 to 50 feet into a river in a single-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road early Saturday.

At 6:12 a.m. first responders were called to a reported semi rollover crash on the Indiana Toll Road at the 10 mile marker, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Judith Kubsch.

Indiana troopers and Gary firefighters found a semi that had crashed into the Grand Calumet River. They attempted to make contact with the driver, but he was initially unconscious, Kubsch said.

The driver was extricated, and he came back to consciousness. He was then transported to the University of Chicago in stable condition.

First responders said the semi was exiting the ramp to northbound Cline Avenue when it went over the concrete barrier and plunged an estimated 40 to 50 feet into the water.

The semi is still in the river as of Saturday afternoon as the company’s recovery of the vehicle is underway, Kubsch said.

The crash remains under investigation.

