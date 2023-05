GARY — Two people were shot by a group of men Tuesday night on Gary's east side, police said Thursday.

A 20-year-old man and a 19-year old woman were shot multiple times and taken to a local hospital by Gary Fire medics. When police arrived at the scene, they saw the woman laying on the sidewalk and asking for help, police Capt. Sam Roberts said.

The man told police he and the woman were walking around 3:30 p.m. near Eighth Avenue and Kentucky Street when a group of men in a gray Jeep with Illinois plates stopped their vehicle, exited and abruptly began firing bullets in their direction, Roberts said.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Sgt. Doug Drummond at 219-881-1210.

