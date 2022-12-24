Special holiday bus tours Christmas light displays

GARY — Gary Public Transportation Corp. ran a special holiday bus this week to look at Christmas lights after a resident suggested it.

Marie Siroky, an ordained minister and chaplain who lives in Miller, came up with the idea.

"My mother never had a car growing up, so we would always take the bus downtown," she said. "One of my favorite things was to look at the lights — not just the city lights but the house lights. I just asked if anybody wanted to join me for a house tour, and it took off."

Gary Public Transportation ran with the idea. The commuter bus service threw together a quick trip through the Miller neighborhood, stopping on a regular route so people could look at the twinkling of Christmas lights through the big bus windows or hop out to briefly photograph homes all aglow with Christmas cheer. It's considering making the holiday bus tour an annual tradition leading up to Christmas.

It managed to fill up a bus with riders looking to see the Christmas lights on short notice after putting a few posts on social media.

"People saw postings about it or heard about it through word of mouth," GPTC's planning and marketing director David Wright said. "It was an organic community conversation."

Gary Public Transportation also once partnered with the Gary Poetry Project to display poems written by Gary residents on its buses.

"It's not something that happens often, but when it happens, you have to take advantage," Wright said. "We try to engage our customers on social media just so they know there's somebody behind the account, whether it's complaints or taking suggestions. This is just one of those good suggestions."

The board and interim general manager are looking at how to bring it back every year.

"It doesn't cost us that much more money," Wright said. "And it gets us community camaraderie."

While the inaugural route was through Miller, GPTC is looking at future holiday bus trips through other neighborhoods like University Park and its route through Hammond, Munster and Highland.

"We would start rotating next year," he said. "We don't want it to be too long a route. We want interesting decorations or a lot of decorations."

The hope is it will raise awareness about the bus service.

"This can remind people about the bus or interest people who may not know," Wright said. "Ultimately, the bottom line with anything like this is trying to get some visibility to the service, let people know it's a way to get around. Events like this bring out the visibility of the transit system in general."

Some people, like Siroky, may already have taken the bus around to see Christmas lights. But many are distracted.

"A lot of people on the bus are looking at their phones or catching 40 winks," Wright said. "With something like this, people are paying attention and also doing it together."

LaToya Evans rode the bus for the holiday ride to celebrate her daughter Napeaha's 11th birthday. They planned to eat dinner and watch movies, but she wanted to add something more memorable.

"I didn't have much this year to give, so I was trying to do something for her," she said. "I was on Facebook and I saw the flier. I was so happy. I truly appreciate it. I've been less fortunate this year and just want to thank everyone who made it possible."

She might do it every year.

"I'm trying to get a tradition going," she said. "People need to get back together. We need to bring people back together, bring some happiness to the city and bring some hope. We need to express cheer."

Siroky hopes it will help people see Gary in a more positive light.

"I'm trying to post positive things about our city," she said. "I'm sick of seeing it presented in such a negative light."

