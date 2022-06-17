State historical marker celebrates story of IUN campus

GARY — As Indiana University President Pamela Whitten stated, “You do something at Indiana University Northwest, and people show up.”

University, city and state officials showed up Thursday on the southeast corner of the Anderson Library Conference Center for the unveiling of the latest state historical marker.

Calling IUN “very fabulous,” Whitten noted that the Gary campus boasts the most diverse student body of the IU regional campuses. It has also been designated a Hispanic-serving campus.

Whitten expressed her hope that the marker “increases an appreciation of the past.”

Opening the afternoon program, IUN Chancellor Ken Iwama said, “We know our present and future are built upon the great legacies of the past. Today, IUN is an incredible institution, providing advantages of being an integral part of the great IU, while offering the personalized attention and support that are the signature qualities of a regional campus.”

The two-sided marker, the 14th in Lake County, outlines the history of the regional campus, dating back to 1921, when IU established extension centers in the Calumet Region. As manufacturing jobs drew minorities and European immigrants to this area, the marker continues, “IU offered affordable night classes and industrial coursework to meet the educational needs of a diverse student body.”

The marker further states that a Gary Center building opened in 1959 on what became the campus’s current site. Following a merging of educational centers in 1963, the campus held its first commencement ceremony in 1967. In 1968, as part of a statewide reorganization, the campus was renamed Indiana University Northwest. IU School of Medicine added a regional center at the Gary campus in 1972.

According to Justin Clark, digital initiatives director for the Indiana Historical Bureau, this is the first marker in Lake County since the 2020 dedication of the marker outside Gary’s Roosevelt High School. Over the past 75 years, Clark noted, more than 700 of these markers have been posted in 91 of Indiana’s 92 counties.

Clark called these markers “a snapshot and tangible reminder of the past.” He added that these markers serve to “introduce, educate and inform” the public about places “that have shaped the area.”

State roadside markers commemorate significant individuals, organizations, places and events in Hoosier history. Markers are already in place at IU regional campuses in Richmond, South Bend, Kokomo and New Albany.

IUN professor and historian James H. Capshew called the Gary campus “a shining example of institutional resilience.”

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince called the occasion “a good day to remember, to think about what the future holds.”

He praised IUN for enabling “families achieving greatness in Northwest Indiana.”

